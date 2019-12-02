2 teens arrested for armed robberies of Howard County food delivery drivers

The armed robberies, which started last week, involved using a knife or handgun to threaten a food delivery driver for food and crash, police said.

Two teenagers have been arrested and charged in connection to a series of robberies of food delivery drivers in Howard County, Maryland, police said.

Nicholas Bailey, 18, of Capitol Heights, and Heather Corea, 19, of Columbia, have each been charged with three counts of armed robbery and one count of conspiracy to commit armed robbery, Howard County police said Tuesday.

The first reported robbery happened last Friday, when a delivery driver from Philly’s Best Pizza & Subs in Columbia told police that he was delivering pizza to the 10500 block of Faulkner Ridge Circle when he was approached by a man.

That man brandished a knife and demanded the food and the driver’s belongings. Police said the driver complied, and the suspect took off. No one was injured.

Then, on Sunday, a delivery driver from Hunan Legend in Ellicott City said he was delivering food in the same location when a man entered his vehicle and brandished a handgun. The man then stole the food and took cash before running off. No one was injured.

In the third incident, on Monday, a delivery driver for Roma’s Pizza, Subs and Pasta in Columbia said he was delivering food nearby, in the 10400 block of Faulkner Ridge Circle, when a man came up, showed a knife, and demanded food and cash. This time, the driver took off and nothing was stolen, police said.

But, later that night, police said an employee at Philly’s Best reported a suspicious order to be delivered to 10500 block of Tolling Clock Way, which is next to Faulkner Ridge Circle.

Officers then responded to that location and found Bailey and Corea hiding near the delivery address, police said. The pair both had knives on them. And police said they confirmed that the residents of the delivery address did not in fact place an order.

Below is a map of the area where police said the robberies happened.

