Hogwarts comes to Howard Co.: Quidditch Championship to be held at Troy Park

Howard County, Maryland, will host the 2020 Major League Quidditch Championship next year, County Executive Calvin Ball announced in a news release.

The games will be held Aug. 15 and 16 at Troy Park in Elkridge.

Quidditch was a game played in the fictional world of the Harry Potter series. A muggle-friendly version of the game grew in popularity along with the books that introduced it to the world.

The two-day event will featured the final games among 12 of the best teams in the U.S. and Canada. The teams will compete for the Benepe Cup.

“I thank Major League Quidditch for bringing this championship to our county and I encourage our residents to come out, support, and enjoy this fun event,” Ball said.

Troy Park at Elkridge previously hosted the 2018 United States Quidditch Mid-Atlantic Regional Championship.

