Police: Md. man, 18, en route to visit family dies in I-70 crash

An 18-year-old Maryland man traveling on Interstate 70 en route to visit family died after crashing into a guardrail Friday evening.

An 18-year-old Maryland man who police believe was traveling on Interstate 70 en route to visit family died after crashing into a guardrail Friday evening.

Tyler Michael Gergle, of Ijamsville, was pronounced dead at the scene, according to Maryland State Police.

Maryland State Troopers received reports of a crash on I-70 west of Route 40 at 4:30 p.m. Friday.

They found a black Toyota Camry that appeared to have struck the guardrail on the left roadside.

Maryland State Police said Gergle was driving eastbound on I-70. It is still unclear why his car left the road and struck the guardrail.

Police believe he was on his way to New Jersey to visit family.

Police are asking anyone who may have witnessed the crash to contact Waterloo Barrack at 410-799-2101.

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow @WTOP on Twitter to engage in conversation about this article and others.

© 2019 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.