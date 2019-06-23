202
Man dead after being struck by tractor-trailer on SB I-95

By Jennifer Ortiz June 23, 2019 7:39 pm 06/23/2019 07:39pm
A man died Sunday afternoon after he walked onto Interstate 95 and was struck by a tractor-trailer, according to Maryland State Police.

The pedestrian crash happened shortly before 2:30 p.m. on southbound I-95 at the Maryland Welcome Center and Rest Area.

Troopers from the Waterloo Barrack, emergency responders and fire personnel from Howard County responded to the scene. A medevac helicopter was requested but was quickly canceled, according to WTOP’s Traffic Center.

Police said it is unclear why the man walked onto the highway.

The crash blocked all southbound traffic on I-95 for about a half-hour.

Below is a map of the area of the incident.

