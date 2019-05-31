202
Home » Howard County, MD News » Md. tornado was 'worst…

Md. tornado was ‘worst thing I’ve ever experienced’

By Jennifer Ortiz
and Abigail Constantino May 31, 2019 11:28 am 05/31/2019 11:28am
120 Shares


A friend warned Angela Butler, of Dayton, Maryland, of a storm headed toward her area in Howard County on Thursday. Then, she looked out the window and saw the sheets of rain and swirling winds, prompting her to head toward her home’s basement.

“It was coming toward me,” Butler said, recounting Thursday’s confirmed tornado. “I actually saw something big swirling above, up high … I was scared to death. It’s the worst thing I’ve ever experienced.”

Though her home’s roof was damaged only slightly with a few shingles being blown away, Butler said she couldn’t see her driveway Friday morning. Power lines and trees were toppled over most of her driveway as well as her neighbor’s backyard.

On Friday, crews with the National Weather Service continue to determine the extent of the damage in Howard County and assess other areas that may have been impacted. In Baltimore County, the tornado caused a tree to fall onto a vehicle, critically injuring one person, according to The Baltimore Sun. 

This is the second tornado in Howard County in a week. An EF-1 twister left damages to houses and uprooted trees last Thursday.

Meteorologist James Lee from the National Weather Service said that a tornado touched down around 1 mile southwest of the Glenelg area at 3:22 p.m. Thursday.

“We saw radar rotation signature as well as what we call a debris ball signature from our own radar here in Sterling, Virginia. And we went ahead and declared it a tornado. We’re not going to know the details until (Friday) morning when we actually get out there and start surveying and looking at the damage in person,” Lee said.

NWS crews are surveying Frederick County, Maryland, in Ijamsville on Friday and Spotsylvania County, Virginia for possible tornadoes.

On Thursday, Tornado warnings were issued for Howard, Frederick, and Anne Arundel counties in Maryland; and for Spotsylvania County in Virginia, Thursday due to severe weather.

A wind gust of 71 mph was reported in Gainesville in Prince William County, Virginia. At Davison Army Airfield east of Lorton, winds gusted to 66 mph. A 52-mph wind gust was reported at Reagan National Airport, The Associated Press reported.

Heavy rain and strong wind gusts, as well as some hail barraged the area causing damage, power outages, downed trees and road closures in counties in both states.

Fallen trees have been reported in Montgomery, Howard, Prince George’s counties and Baltimore in Maryland; and in Fairfax, Prince William, Fauquier counties in Virginia, according to a NWS storm report. A tree fell on a house on the 3200 block of Maygreen Avenue in Prince George’s County. A house on the 400 block of Maryland Route 32 suffered roof damage.

Outages

The storms knocked out power in the area.

In Howard County, where 1,000 BGE customers are still without power as of 11:30 a.m., Folly Quarter Middle School, Crestwood Middle School and Clarksville Middle School are closed Friday due to the outages.

As of 9:30 a.m. Friday, 600 Dominion Energy customers in Northern Virginia are in the dark, mostly in Fairfax County. Dominion expects to have power restored by 7 p.m. Friday.

WTOP’s John Domen reported from Howard County, Maryland. WTOP’s Jack Pointer and Mike Murillo and The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow @WTOP on Twitter to engage in conversation about this article and others.

© 2019 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Gallery

After severe storms rough up the DC area, a nice Friday is on the way

After a day of severe weather that triggered tornado warnings in Maryland and Virginia on Thursday, Friday starts the weekend with cooler temperatures and lower humidity in the D.C. area.

More News

Topics:
Abigail Constantino howard county Howard County, MD News jack pointer Local News Maryland News national weather service nws tornado Washington, DC Weather Weather News
700

Galleries

Photo Galleries

See more photo galleries on WTOP

Recommended
Latest
600
Celebrity birthdays June 2-8
Local reporters killed in past year honored at Newseum memorial
30 years ago: Tiananmen Square protests
Today in History: June 4
Tidal Basin added to list of at-risk historic places
Looking back at hurricane damage
June Entertainment Guide
Rare color footage brings D-Day memories alive, 75 years on
Best summer shopping days
2019 local deaths of note
Rolling Thunder's final ride
Best beach towns to retire in US
A possible piece of history under a small Md. cabin
2019 local deaths of note
Ocean City beach guide 2019
Ocean City restaurants
Bethany Beach, Fenwick Island beach guide 2019
Bethany-Fenwick restaurants
Rehoboth, Dewey, Lewes beach guide 2019
Cool cars around $20K
From historic JFK terminal to luxury hotel
Celebrity deaths
2019 Met Gala
30 cheap weekend getaways in the USA
21 most beautiful waterfalls around the world
50 awesome vacation ideas for every type of traveler
Before and after the Notre Dame fire
‘You turn us on and we’re there’: Looking back at 50 years of news on WTOP
The 30 most famous landmarks in the world
10 excellent educational vacations for families