Bystander shot during argument outside Maryland store

By The Associated Press May 19, 2019 1:08 pm 05/19/2019 01:08pm
COLUMBIA, Md. (AP) — A 21-year-old bystander was shot during an altercation between two other men outside a Maryland convenience store.

Howard County Police said officers responded to Sam’s Mart for a report of a shooting just after 6:30 p.m. Saturday. They found a man who had been struck by a bullet as he was leaving the store.

The man was taken to the Maryland Shock Trauma Center in Baltimore with injuries that were not considered life-threatening. Police did not identify the victim.

The Baltimore Sun reports that the two men were involved in an argument when one man pulled out a handgun and fired multiple shots at the other man. Police said the intended target was not hit.

Police said they do not know the identities of the two men who were arguing.

Information from: The Baltimore Sun, http://www.baltimoresun.com

