Md. woman charged with 1st-degree murder after death of newborn

A Columbia, Maryland, woman was arrested Wednesday night after police say she killed her newborn baby by zipping him into a plastic bag last year.

Moira Akers, 38, has been charged with first-degree murder, Howard County police said.

Police were called to Howard County General Hospital in November 2018 after Akers had been brought there by paramedics. The investigation revealed Akers had recently given birth in her home.

When they went to her residence, police found the body of a newborn baby boy zipped in a plastic bag under blankets in Akers’ closet.

Police said an autopsy revealed the baby was born alive and the cause of his death was asphyxiation and exposure.

Akers’ internet search history contained multiple searches on how to terminate a pregnancy, according to police.

She is being held without bond at the Howard County Detention Center.

