19-year-old shot by stray bullet in Laurel; suspect at large

A 19-year-old woman was hit by a stray bullet in Laurel Sunday night, and police are searching for the person who fired the shot.

WASHINGTON — A 19-year-old woman was hit by a stray bullet in Laurel Sunday night, and police are searching for the person who fired the shot.

Around 10 p.m., Howard County police responded to the 9000 block of Canterbury Riding in Laurel for reports of shots fired, and found the victim. The 19-year-old was walking from a parked car when she was hit by the stray bullet, Howard County police said.

She was taken to Shock Trauma and is in critical condition, according to police.

Witnesses reported to police that a group of young men ran from the area after the shots were fired. It is still not clear how many people were involved, and police said there are no descriptions of the suspects.

A reward of up to $1,500 is being offered for information leading to an arrest and conviction in the case.

Anyone who heard or saw anything or has information about the case can contact police at 410-313-STOP or HCPDcrimetips@howardcountymd.gov. Additionally, police are asking any residents in the area of the crime with home surveillance or doorbell cameras to contact them.

Below is a map with the location near the shooting:

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow @WTOP on Twitter to engage in conversation about this article and others.

© 2018 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.