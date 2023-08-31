Labor Day 2023: What’s open, what’s closed in the DC area

Here's what you need to know about schools, transportation, trash collection, libraries and other services in your area that are affected by Labor Day Weekend closures.

The unofficial end of summer is upon us. Even though some area school districts have only been back in session for a week, all public schools in the D.C. area will be closed for Labor Day on Monday, Sept. 4.

Here’s what else you need to know about schools, transportation, trash collection, libraries and other services in your area that are affected by Labor Day weekend closures.

Regional transportation

Metro will be operating on its Sunday schedule on Monday, with Metrorail running from 7 a.m. until midnight.

The Greenbelt, College Park-University of Maryland, Hyattsville Crossing and West Hyattsville stations on the Green Line that were closed in late July for renovations will be reopening on Saturday.

There will be no MARC or VRE train service on Monday.

Amtrak will be running on Labor Day, but check Amtrak’s schedule and timetable for status updates.

In the District, the DC Circulator will run regular service on all routes, and the DC Streetcar will operate on its normal schedule.

In Prince George’s County, TheBus, as well as the county’s Call-A-Bus and PGC Link services, including transportation for those undergoing dialysis, will not operate on Monday. Regular operations will resume on Tuesday.

The Ride On Bus in Montgomery County will be operating on a Sunday schedule on Monday.

Fairfax County’s Fairfax Connector will be operating on Sunday service on Monday, Sept. 4. Affected operating routes include: 101, 109, 151, 152, 161, 162, 171, 310, 321, 322, 371, 401, 402, 423, 463, 467, 558, 574, 605, 615, 630, 640, 650, 721, 803, 901, 921, 924, 937, 950, 952, 954, 983, RIBS 1, RIBS 2, RIBS 3, RIBS 4 and RIBS 5. Other routes will not operate on Monday.

In Arlington, ART 41, 42, 45, 51, 55 and 87 will operate on Sunday schedules. All other ART routes will not operate.

D.C.

All DC Public Library locations will be closed Monday.

All Department of Motor Vehicles locations will be closed both Saturday and Monday. Customers are encouraged to use online options, or downloading the agency’s free mobile app.

The District Department of Transportation (DDOT) will suspend construction and work zones for nonemergency work. Approved construction activities may resume on Tuesday.

All parking enforcement will be suspended on Monday, except for DC Streetcar ticketing and towing, and enforcement at the Nationals Park neighborhood during restricted game hours. Parking enforcement will resume on Tuesday.

Trash and recycling pickup that is regularly scheduled for Monday will occur on Tuesday, Sept. 5, instead. Pickups will “slide” to the next day all week until Saturday, meaning pickups scheduled for Friday will occur on Saturday instead.

The Fort Totten Transfer Station will be closed to the public on Monday, with all services resuming on Tuesday for bulk trash and recycling.

The following Department of Parks and Recreation (DPR) outdoor pools will be open on Monday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.: Banneker Pool, Francis Pool, Hearst Pool, Upshur Pool, Langdon Park Pool, Rosedale Pool, Ridge Road Pool, and Oxon Run Pool.

Spray parks will be open from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Outdoor parks, playgrounds, athletic courts and fields will be open.

All low-barrier shelters for individuals experiencing homelessness operate year-round, including 24 hours on Monday. Zoe’s Doors Youth Drop-In Center for residents experiencing homelessness will be open from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Monday.

The Downtown Day Services Center (The Center) is providing walk-in services to guests with no appointment required. Center hours of operation are 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., Monday through Friday.

The following D.C. services will be closed on Monday: The DC Department of Housing and Community Development (DHCD), Homeowner Assistance Fund (HAF) Hotline, the Department of Human Services Economic Security Administration Service Centers, the DC Health & Wellness Center, DC Health’s Vital Records Division and the Sasha Bruce Youth Drop-In Center for District residents experiencing homelessness.

DC Health’s Licensing and Renewal Division will be closed Monday, but the online license applications system will be available.

The Department of Employment Services Navigation Call Center and all American Job Centers will be closed on Monday. Residents are encouraged to file their unemployment insurance claims online.

Maryland

Prince George’s County

The Prince George’s County Department of Permitting, Inspections and Enforcement (DPIE) and PGC311 will be closed on Monday, resuming regular business hours on Tuesday. Residents can still submit service/issue requests online for PGC311.

Prince George’s County Public Libraries are closed both Sunday and Monday.

Curbside composting and yard trimmings will not be collected and will resume the following week on Monday, Sept. 11.

Curbside bulky trash, recycling and trash collection in county-contracted areas will be collected regularly, beginning Tuesday through Friday.

The following Prince George’s County services will be closed on Monday: Animal Services Facility & Adoption Center, Brown Station Road Public Convenience Drop-off Center, Brown Station Road Sanitary Landfill, Bulky Trash Collection, Electronics Recycling Acceptance Site and Household Hazardous Waste Acceptance Site located at the Brown Station Road Sanitary Landfill, Missouri Avenue Solid Waste Acceptance and Recycling Drop-off Center, Prince George’s County Materials Recycling Facility and the Prince George’s County Organics Composting Facility.

Montgomery County

All Montgomery County Public Library locations will be closed on Sunday and Monday.

Trash will not be collected Monday, and trash collection will “slide” by one day throughout the week. Regularly-scheduled collection for Mondays will resume on Tuesday, and regularly-scheduled collection for Friday will shift to Saturday.

Parking in county-owned lots, garages and on-street spaces will be free.

The Silver Spring TRiPS Commuter Store will be open Monday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

From the Chevy Chase-Bethesda Patch: County outdoor aquatic facilities will be open 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. and 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. on Monday. The Upper County Outdoor Pool is closed for the season. Indoor aquatic facilities will close at 6 p.m. on Monday, except for the Martin Luther King Jr. Swim Center, which will be closed all day.

Other services closed on Monday include: Department of Permitting Services, Shady Grove Transfer Station and Recycling Center, Community Recreation Centers, Senior Centers and the Mobile Commuter Store.

The following Montgomery County parks and summer water amenities are open through Labor Day before they close for the season: South Germantown SplashPark, Black Hill and Lake Needwood Boats.

Click here for a full list of Montgomery County parks and recreation centers that are open and closed this Labor Day, including the Open Parkways schedule.

Frederick County

All Frederick County Public Libraries are closed Sunday and Monday

All division of solid waste and recycling facilities are closed Monday, including Reichs Ford Road Facility, Transfer Station, Yard Waste Drop Off, and Recycling Center. Recycling services will get shifted one day.

The Animal Control administrative office will be closed and kennels will be closed for adoptions on Monday. Animal Control Officers will be on routine duty and can be reached at 301-600-1544. For emergency situations, call 301-600-1603 or visit www.FrederickCountyMD.gov/animalcontrol.

The transit office will be closed, and all transit services will be canceled for the Labor Day holiday, including MARC Train service and MDOT MTA Commuter Buses 204, 505 and 515.

Other offices closed on Monday include: Board of Elections, Department of Social Services, Health Department, Frederick County Courts, State’s Attorney’s Office, as well as District and Circuit Courts.

Virginia

Arlington County

Arlington Public Schools will be closed both Friday and Monday.

Arlington County Public Libraries are closed Monday.

While permit parking is still in effect as noted by signage, meters are not enforced on holidays.

Recycling, trash, organics and special collections will operate under normal schedule. There will be no mulch delivery. The Customer Contact Center, the Household Hazards and Electronics Drop-off Facility and the Earth Products Drop-off Yard will all be closed on Monday.

Permit Arlington Center is closed on Monday, but will be available for customer use and application submissions online.

The following are all closed on Monday: Human Services, the Arlington Circuit Court, General District Court, Juvenile & Domestic Relations Court and Sheriff’s Office.

Arlington’s Treasurer’s Office is closed, but CAPP is available for online payments.

All community centers, as well as Parks and Recreation facilities and programs, will be closed Monday, except for Long Bridge Aquatics and Fitness Center, which is open from 6 a.m. to 2 p.m. County Parks will remain open.

Fairfax County

Fairfax County Public Schools will be closed both Friday and Monday.

Fairfax County Public Libraries will be closed on Monday.

All Fairfax County recreation centers are open from 5 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Fairfax County collection customers will have regular collection services on Monday. Private collection customers should check with their hauler for any changes.

The Recycling and Disposal Centers at the I-66 Transfer Station and the I-95 Landfill Complex will be open on Labor Day.

Prince William County

All Prince William Public Libraries are closed Saturday, Sept. 2, through Monday, Sept. 4.

Labor Day is not listed on the county website as one of the observed holidays with no trash pick up. Additionally, the Prince William County Sanitary Landfill and the County Compost Facility will be open from 6 a.m. to 2 p.m.

All parks and trails will be open.

Outdoor pools and water parks will be open for their last day of the season.

The following centers and services will be closed on Monday: Prince William County Parks, Recreation & Tourism offices, Veterans Memorial Park Community Center, Pat White Center at Ben Lomond, Chinn Aquatics & Fitness Center and Sharron Baucom Dale City Recreation Center.

Loudoun County

All Loudoun County Public Library branches will be closed on Monday.

As curbside waste pickup is not offered through county, check with local service providers for pick up schedule.

Circuit Court, General District Court, Juvenile and Domestic Relations District Court, and the Loudoun County Landfill will be closed.

Claude Moore Recreation and Community Center and the Dulles South Recreation and Community Center will be open from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Loudoun County Transit bus services, including Commuter, Local, Paratransit, Silver Line, and the Loudoun County Courthouse Shuttle services, will not run on Monday.

The Transit and Commuter Services Division of the Department of General Services will close at 5 p.m. on Friday and will remain closed until 8:30 a.m. on Tuesday.

