Decadeslong tradition draws thousands to Lincoln Memorial for Easter sunrise

This morning, thousands of people gathered on the National Mall for the annual Easter Sunrise at the Lincoln Memorial service.

The tradition dates back to over 40 years ago, according to Mark Batterson, the Lead Pastor at National Community Church (NCC).

“Huge shout out to Pastor Amos and Sue Dodge, who held the first gathering in 1979 — 127 people gathered,” Batterson said. “And all these years later, obviously, (it’s) thousands of people.”

He says this is NCC’s second year hosting the event.

“I love when the sun rises over the horizon. But the [best] moment for me is hearing thousands of people echo over the National Mall: ‘Christ is risen,'” Batterson said.

Kathleen Moore from Arlington has been attending the service for six years.

“I come out every year, it’s a beautiful ceremony and it’s right here, in our nation’s capital, which I think is very meaningful,” Moore said.

In years past, visitors sat on the steps of the Lincoln Memorial to watch the sunrise over a stage featuring musical performances.

But this year, due to construction on the memorial, most visitors sat in chairs closer to the reflecting pool.

Noreen Bryant, Chief Communication Officer with NCC, said they worked with the National Park Service to navigate setting up the event around construction.

“NPS has been absolutely wonderful, so helpful in just helping us figure out how to do this and make space for as many people as possible,” Bryant said.

