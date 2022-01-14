What’s open, what’s closed on Martin Luther King Jr. Day 2022

As a federal holiday, most area public schools, post offices, libraries banks and government offices will be closed. Here's what's open and what's closed in the D.C. region this Monday.

The memory and legacy of civil rights icon Martin Luther King Jr. will be honored this Monday.

As a federal holiday, most area public schools, post offices, libraries, banks and government offices will be closed.

There are also a number of day of MLK Day of Service events being held around the D.C. region.

Transit

Metrobus will operate on a supplemental Saturday schedule, with some routes seeing additional trips throughout the day. Service and hours will vary by route, so riders are advised to check their routes ahead of time.

Metrorail will run on a normal weekday schedule. Red Line trains will run every 12 minutes; Blue, Orange and Silver Line trains every 24 minutes, and Green and Yellow Line trains every 20 minutes.

Virginia Railway Express will have no service Monday.

All three lines of MARC Train will operate on the R schedule on Monday. For the Penn Line, trains 403, 502, 453 and 452 will not operate. On the Brunswick Line, trains 872 and 877 will not operate and Train 875 will end in Brunswick. There will be no service on the Commuter Bus, except for Route 201. Route 201 will operate on a Weekend Holiday Schedule.

OmniRide Express buses will not run on Monday, but all other OmniRide buses will.

DC

Most D.C. government offices will be closed Monday.

TestYourself drop boxes will be open for drop off only until 8 p.m.

TestYourself Express rapid antigen test kits will be available from 2:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. at fire stations 4, 8, 31 and 33.

The PCR testing site at Farragut Square will be open from 12 p.m. to 4 p.m. at 17th and Eye streets in Northwest.

Parking meters, residential parking and rush hour lanes will not be enforced.

Trash and recycling collections will slide to the next day for the remainder of the week into Saturday.

Maryland

Frederick County

Government services will be closed Monday.

Howard County

Most government buildings and services will be closed Monday.

Regular parking fees and regulations will be in effect.

County trash and recycling services will continue as scheduled.

County parks; the Gary J. Arthur, North Laurel and Roger Carter Community Centers; the Cedar Lane and Schooley Mill Activity Rooms, Kiwanis Wallas Hall and Meadowbrook Athletic Complex will be open.

Montgomery County

County and state offices, courts and libraries will be closed Monday.

Parking at public lots, garages and curbside parking will be free.

No trash or recycling collections will be made on Jan. 17. Collections will slide one day each week from the regular schedules.

Prince George’s County

All county government offices will be closed Monday.

Organics collections will occur (such as food scraps and yard trimmings) on Monday, but no bulky trash pickups will be made.

Virginia

Alexandria

City offices, courts and libraries will be closed on Monday.

The city police department will suspend enforcement of parking restrictions in metered spaces, permitted residential areas and other areas with timed parking limits.

Arlington County

Most government services are closed Monday in the county, including libraries, parks and recreation facilities, DMV services and county COVID-19 clinics.

Permitted parking will be enforced unless otherwise specified on a parking sign, but metered parking will not be monitored.

Trash collection continues as normally scheduled, but drop-off facilities will not be open.

Fairfax County

Most county government services will be closed on Monday, but some will still operate and hours vary depending on the department. Check the current operating status by department online.

The Fairfax Connector will operate on a holiday weekday service schedule. Check online for specific details by route.

Loudoun County

County government services will be closed Monday.

Trash collection continues as normally scheduled.

Local bus routes will operate on a normal schedule, but connector and Metro Connection buses will not operate on Monday.