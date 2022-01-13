CORONAVIRUS NEWS: MoCo health expert gives perspective on quarantine periods | DC's limited health emergency helps hospitals | Arlington schools update isolation guidelines | Latest DC-area cases
2022 MLK Day of Service events in the DC area

Rick Massimo

January 13, 2022

Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Day is Monday, Jan. 17, and as the slogan goes, it’s not a day off; it’s a day on —- there are plenty of opportunities in the area and nationwide to serve the community in the spirit of the slain civil rights leader.

These are just a few of the opportunities from locally-based governments and organizations; you can always volunteer or donate to your local food pantry through Feeding America or FoodPantries.org.

Maryland

On Monday, the Financial Empowerment Center at Prince George’s Community College is asking people “who believe they are financially-minded, stable and successful” to a King-inspired financial education session called “Financial Lessons from Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.”

It’s a Zoom meeting where volunteers will go into breakout rooms to share “stories from their financial journey.”

You need to be at least 27 years old and be 15 to 20 minutes early for the start of the 1:30 discussion. Find out more.

The Montgomery County government’s website has lists of volunteer opportunities going on all week, and the Montgomery County Parks Department also has plenty of opportunities.

Virginia

You can help clean up Belle Haven Park, in Alexandria, on Monday with the National Park Service from 10 a.m. to noon. They’re looking for volunteers to pick up trash and to remove invasive ivy from the trees, and they’ll provide everything you need.

They’ll meet at the south parking lot, near the restrooms. You can put in for it online.

There’s a boatload of opportunities in Arlington, from a teacher supply drive to gathering winter supply kits for people in public housing to virtual meetings on the safety net for senior citizens. You can find out more on the Volunteer Arlington website, and you might want to move it, because some of them are filling up.

DC

Islamic Relief USA is looking for volunteers to assist with distributing hot meals, warming kits, sanitizer and groceries to diverse communities and neighbors in need. It’s Monday from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at its headquarters at 2100 Martin Luther King Jr. Ave. in Southeast. You have to be masked and vaccinated.

And if you don’t want to go through the formalities of signing up, the U.S. Department of the Interior says you can help out by reaching out to people around you: “Check on your neighbors, friends, and family, especially those who are older or maybe alone. A phone call, text, or a conversation through the door could brighten their day.”

