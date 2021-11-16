Lighting of the National Menorah set for Nov. 28

The annual lighting of the National Menorah is scheduled for 4 p.m. on the first day of Hanukkah: Sunday, Nov. 28.

The lighting of what is the world’s largest menorah will happen on the Ellipse, near the White House. It’s considered by many to be the world’s most-prominent public Hanukkah event. Thousands are expected to attend — and according to organizers, it’s viewed by tens of millions worldwide.

Since the first lighting in 1979, the event has welcomed presidents, vice presidents, members of Congress and the diplomatic corps, as well as administration officials, celebrities and international dignitaries.

Organizers call the event a celebration of Jewish freedom, “inspired by the historic and present victory of right over might, light over darkness, and understanding and justice over intolerance and bigotry.”

Music will be part of the festivities, as will a reading of the winner of the National Menorah

Essay Contest.

Free tickets are available on the National Menorah Council website.