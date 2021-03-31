CHERRY BLOSSOM NEWS: Tidal Basin crowds | Drive-in movies | Virtual views | Art in bloom | Photos
Home » Holiday News » How to care for…

How to care for gifted Easter flowers

Glynis Kazanjian | gkazanjian@wtop.com

March 31, 2021, 8:05 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

The dynamics of Easter may be different this year due to the pandemic, but caring for gifted plants and flowers exchanged on one of the biggest holidays of the year hasn’t changed.

Soon, it will be time to hit your local florist or grocery store to pick out flowers for your holiday celebration — whether you’re seeing someone in person, or simply dropping off well wishes.

This year, florists have seen more curbside deliveries and loose flowers as gifts, opposed to traditional centerpiece orders for family dinner tables, but the desire for customary flowers like Easter lilies, tulips and hyacinths has not changed.

“Potted Easter lilies and tulips are very popular this time of year,” said Missy Willson, owner of My Enchanted Florist in Sandy Spring, Maryland. “Stock flowers in lavenders, pinks and soft pastel shades are also popular. It’s a very fragrant flower and the colors are perfect for Easter.”

Willson said if you end up with potted lilies, they like to be in bright light, but they need to be kept in a cool area.

“The soil should be dry to the touch — because if you overwater them, you’ll kill the plant. Leaves will start to turn yellow and then they start to die.”

Other popular flowers available for Easter include daffodils, hyacinth, grape hyacinth (which are lavender and blue in color and resemble baby bells) and tulips. Some double as spring bulb plants.

Care for these are generally the same, said Donna Moore, an employee at My Enchanted Florist.

“All the bulb plants are pretty much the same, you cannot let them dry out or else they will die,” Moore said. “Keep them moist. Tulips will grow continuously — you just keep the soil nice and wet.”

Gardening expert Mike McGrath, who has talked about flower care for decades, explained how to maintain bulbs indoors until you’re ready to plant them outside in the fall.

“My favorite Easter flowers are spring bulbs that are already blooming in pots,” McGrath said.

He advised when you purchase potted flowering bulbs: “You want the heads to be nice and tight, and then you might have an indoor show for a good two weeks.”

McGrath provided these steps once you get the plant home:

Take the foil off the base, give a good watering if the plant seems light. Let it ‘show’ in the darkest and coolest room of the house, away from direct sunlight. Once the flower fades, cut off the very top of the stem, so no seed heads form. Take the plant outside and let it absorb sunlight through its green leaves. Water it during dry periods. When leaves turn brown, you can take the bulbs out of the pot, store them indoors, until Halloween or Thanksgiving. Then you can plant them outdoors, and with any luck, they will rebloom right around every Easter, and do what they are supposed to do — be an internal symbol of spring.

McGrath said if you decide to purchase cut flowers, buy them when the pedals are still “folded up tight and not fully open yet.”

He advised recutting the stems when you get them home, putting them in a vase with fresh water and changing the water daily. And he warned: “Don’t mix daffodils with tulips” or any other flowers in a vase.

“They will both suffer,” McGrath said. “If you want to do it right, daffodils get their own vase and so do tulips. In fact, every species should get their own vase.”

Glynis Kazanjian

Glynis Kazanjian has been a freelance writer covering Maryland politics and government on the local, state and federal for the last 11 years. Her work is published in Maryland Matters, the Baltimore Post Examiner, Bethesda Beat and Md. Reporter. She has also worked as a true crime researcher.

Related News

Recommended

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow @WTOP on Twitter to engage in conversation about this article and others.

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2021 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Air Force trying to diversify its largely white, male pilot corps with new strategy

Naval Information Warfare Center wants to ‘push the envelope’ on managed services

Federal HR in need of attention and resources, Partnership says

Why the Air Force chose a multi-vendor approach for its Cloud One from the beginning

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up