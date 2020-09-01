Labor Day 2020 freebies, events and discounts in the DC area

Looking for free things around the D.C. area for Labor Day weekend? Here are some freebies, events and discounts to celebrate the weekend.

Alexandria Virginia’s Restaurant Week has been extended through Labor Day. More than 50 restaurants are offering a $49 takeout dinner for two during the extended Alexandria Restaurant Week To-Go.

The Howard County Fair in Maryland was closed to the public this year, but they’re still offering summer fair food favorites. The Labor Day Weekend Fair Food Drive-Thru at the Howard County Fairgrounds is free to attend and will feature fair food for purchase such as funnel cakes, fried Oreos, cotton candy, Italian sausages, corn dogs, fries and more. The event runs Friday from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. and Saturday through Monday from noon to 9 p.m.

While many events are canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the National Hard Crab Derby and Festival is still happening with some changes to promote social distancing. The free event features fireworks on Sunday at 9 p.m. at Somers Cove Marina in Crisfield, Maryland. Those attending the show are asked to stay in their car or boat.

Main Street Ellicott City in Maryland is hosting a Summer Sidewalk Sale for Labor Day Weekend, with deals and events from dozens of businesses focusing on social distancing with tables set up outside on the Historic Main Street. The event runs Saturday through Monday from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.

The Capital Grille in D.C. has a special Labor Day Weekend Steak Grille Box for grilling at home. The box offers uncooked steaks cut by the grill’s in-house butcher and comes with steak sauce and seasoning to be prepared at home.

The Cheesecake Factory is offering free restaurant gift card money through Monday. For every $50 in gift cards purchased online, you get a $15 bonus eCard. The cards can be used to dine-in or for pickup and do not expire.

Fogo de Chao is offering an all-day happy hour through Labor Day. The Brazilian restaurant chain has locations in Bethesda, Maryland; D.C., and Tysons, Virginia. While specials vary by location, deals include $4 Brazilian Bites, $8 Brazilian Inspired Cocktails, $6 wines and other food and drink specials.

Fresh Market is offering a special Ultimate Steakhouse Dinner Meal for Labor Day. The feast serves six people for $149.99 and includes steaks, vegetables, an appetizer and a fresh fruit tart. Locations include Rockville, Towson and Annapolis in Maryland and Vienna and Alexandria in Virginia.

Honey Baked Ham has several coupon deals for Labor Day. The deals are only valid through Labor Day and include deals on a rib dinner package, hams and turkeys.

Red Lobster is offering a Family Meal Deal with 10% off a purchase of $30 or more through Sept. 13. The coupon can be found online.