How is coronavirus outbreak impacting Easter spending?

A new survey from WalletHub, a consumer credit and financial information website, found 68% of those who responded said their Easter spending will be impacted by the outbreak.

Easter and the days leading up to the holiday are the holiest dates on the Christian calendar.

In celebrating the resurrection of Jesus Christ, the holiday usually means churches attract their biggest crowds of the year.

With the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, most cities and states are under mandatory stay-at-home orders, and those orders are having an impact on the spending Americans would normally undertake for the holiday.

Specifically, WalletHub asked what items people would spend less, or no, money purchasing this year. The survey found 42% will not purchase any Easter candy. A similar number also said they will forego buying Easter outfits and food specifically for an Easter meal.

Monetary donations to churches are also expected to take a hit this year, though 66% intend to donate a similar amount this year, compared to last year. About 27% plan to donate less this Easter. More than 1-in-4 surveyed said they would donate at least part of their coronavirus stimulus check to a religious organization.

Many Americans are still worried about their own financial situation as the coronavirus outbreak continues. But 68% of those asked in the survey said they are actually more worried about COVID-19 itself than the U.S. economy.

One positive to the pandemic, is that more Americans are feeling appreciative of personal feelings. Of those who responded, 40% said they are most grateful for their family, with 30% grateful for their health, and 13% for their freedom.

You can read the full survey here.

