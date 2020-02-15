What’s open, what’s closed Presidents Day 2020

What's open, what's closed and what services are changing on Presidents Day?

It’s Presidents Day, the time of year when we celebrate George Washington’s birthday — as well as other presidencies past and present.

For a lot of people, that also means it’s a three-day weekend (yay!). But then there’s the lingering question for would-be celebrations: What’s open, what’s closed and what services are changing?

Public schools

Public schools across the region will be closed for Presidents Day. Public schools in Fredericksburg, Virginia, and Manassas City, however, will be open on Monday.

Mail, package delivery

Presidents Day is a federal holiday, so the U.S. Postal Service will not be delivering mail and all post offices will be closed. Amazon, of course, will be delivering, as will UPS. FedEx will be delivering, though FedEx Express and FedEx SmartPost will see modified service.

Banks

Most banks, except for TD Bank, will be closed. ATMs will still be available.

Metro

Metrorail

Metrorail will operate from 5 a.m. to 11:30 p.m. on a Saturday schedule — every 12 minutes from endpoint terminals. Off-peak fares will be in effect all day. Parking will be free at all Metrorail parking facilities. Customers should be aware of scheduled track work on the Red Line on Monday.

Metrobus

Metrobuses will operate on a Saturday supplemental schedule. Some late-night (post-midnight) trips will be canceled on selected routes. Please check the timetable for your route. View bus timetables and plan your trip.

MetroAccess

Service will operate normal hours. All subscription trips will be canceled. Customers with subscription trips wishing to travel on the holiday should call 301-562-5360 option 2 (TTY 301-588-7535), or use the online booking site to make or change a reservation.

Traffic & transit

High occupancy vehicle restrictions are lifted on Interstate 395 and Interstate 66 in Northern Virginia.

Tolls will not be in effect on I-66 inside the Beltway on Monday.

The MARC Train will operate the R schedule on the Penn, Camden and Brunswick lines.

The Virginia Railway Express will not operate on Presidents Day.

The Alexandria Transit Company (DASH) bus service will operate on a Saturday schedule. The free King Street Trolley will operate on its regular schedule. The Trolley and certain DASH routes around City Hall and lower King Street will be modified.

In Arlington, ART routes 41, 42, 43, 45, 51, 55, 77 and 87 will operate on Saturday schedules. All other ART routes will not operate.

Fairfax Connector will operate on holiday weekday service.

The City of Fairfax’s CUE Bus will operate on a modified weekday schedule.

Loudoun County Transit bus services is not running on Presidents Day. There will be no Premium Commuter Bus and no Metro Connection Bus Services.

Howard County’s Regional Transportation Agency will operate on a regular weekday schedule. All parking regulations will be in effect in Howard County.

Montgomery County’s Ride On will run a modified holiday schedule. The TRiPS Commuter Store in Silver Spring and Friendship Heights will close.

PRTC’s OmniRide Express will not operate on Presidents Day. OmniRide Express and OmniRide Local & East-West Express run regular service.

The STAR Call Center will be closed and standing orders will not be provided. Customers should call beforehand to request a trip on the holiday or the day after.

There will be no Calvert County bus service on Presidents Day.

In Prince George’s County, TheBus will operate on a regular service schedule except for Route 51. Call-A-Bus will resume on Feb. 18.

Parking

Metered parking is not enforced in D.C. on Presidents Day.

Those who park in Alexandria, Arlington and Loudoun counties in Virginia do not need to worry about feeding the meter.

Parking in Montgomery and Prince George’s counties is also free.

Department of Motor Vehicles

DMV offices will be closed across the region.

Service changes in D.C.

Trash and recycling pick up gets pushed back to Tuesday.

Government offices and courts in the District are closed.

One library in each ward will stay open from 9:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.

Service changes in Maryland

Anne Arundel Co.

All government offices and courts, including in Annapolis, will be closed Monday.

Regular trash, recycling and food scrap/yard trim services still will be in effect.

Baltimore

All government offices and courts will be closed Monday.

Trash, recycling and bulk collections will not be picked up. Citizen drop-off centers will be closed.

Mechanical street sweeping will not take place and street sweeping parking restrictions will not be enforced.

Calvert Co.

Government offices and courts closed.

County senior centers will be closed and Meals on Wheels will not be delivered. However, participants will be provided shelf-stable meals in advance.

No county bus service Monday. Service resumes Tuesday.

Libraries will be closed but online services will be available.

Community centers will be closed.

Charles Co.

All government offices and courts will be closed.

The Nanjemoy Community Center, senior centers, and all school-based community centers will be closed.

Charles County Public Library branches will be closed.

Howard Co.

All government offices and courts will be closed.

The landfill will be open. There will be regular trash, recycling, food scraps and yard trim curbside collection.

Montgomery Co.

All government offices and courts will be closed.

Senior centers and administrative offices will be closed.

Trash and recycling collection will be pushed back a day.

Department of Liquor Control retail stores will open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Montgomery County Parks announced the following weekend hours:

But the following will be closed:

Prince George’s Co.

All government offices and courts will be closed.

The Prince George’s County Memorial Library System will be closed Sunday and Monday.

The Animal Service Facility, Electronics Recycling Acceptance Site, Household Hazardous Waste Acceptance Site and CountyClick 311 will close on Monday. CountyClick 311 will remain available online.

TheBus will operate a regular schedule on Monday, except Route 51.

Service changes in Virginia

Alexandria

All government offices and courts will be closed.

All Alexandria Library branches will be closed.

Trash and recycling will not be collected on Monday and will be delayed by one day during the week. The Household Hazardous Waste and Electronics Collection Drop-Off Center will also close.

The Alexandria Health Department, Flora Krause Casey Health Center and the Teen Wellness Center at T.C. Williams High School will close.

The Alexandria History Museum at the Lyceum will open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. with free admission. The Friendship Firehouse Museum, Gadsby’s Tavern Museum and Stabler-Leadbeater Apothecary Museum will be open from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. and also have free admission. All other Historic Alexandria facilities will close.

The Chinquapin Park Recreation Center and Aquatics Facility will open from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m.; the Charles Houston Recreation Center and the Patrick Henry Recreation Center will open from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.; and the Torpedo Factory Art Center will open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. All other recreation and arts centers will be closed Monday.

Arlington

All government offices and courts will be closed.

Park grounds will remain open but parks and recreation admin offices, classes/leagues and centers will not operate.

Trash, recycling, yard waste curbside routes will operate on a regular schedule. The customer contact center will close, and there will be no mulch delivery Monday.

Fairfax Co.

All government offices and courts will be closed.

Libraries will be closed Monday.

All RECenters will operate at their regular hours. Colvin Run Mill Sully Historic Site and the Green Spring Gardens Historic House will be closed on Monday, though the Horticultural Center is open noon to 4 p.m. See the full list of holiday hours.

The county says residents should contact their trash and recycling collector directly for service schedule changes due to the holiday.

Prince William Co.

County government agencies are open Monday.

The landfill will open at its regular hours.

Stafford Co.

All Stafford offices, departments, facilities and courts are closed on Presidents Day. All offices of the Rappahannock Area Health District will also be closed.

Editor’s Note: An earlier version of this story contained incorrect information for Prince William County, Virginia. This story has been updated.

