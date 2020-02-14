Red Line shutdown for Presidents Day weekend due to Purple Line work

A major Red Line and road shutdown in Silver Spring, Maryland, for Purple Line construction, ongoing toll and other road work, and Presidents Day holiday weekend shifts are among the travel disruptions planned this weekend.

Red Line shutdown

Glenmont, Wheaton, Forest Glen and Silver Spring stations are closed Saturday, Sunday and Monday.

Shuttle buses run north of Takoma on two routes, with one shuttle between Takoma and Silver Spring and the other running between Fort Totten, Silver Spring, Forest Glen, Wheaton and Glenmont.

It is the latest closure for Purple Line construction above the Metro tracks in Silver Spring, which also blocks traffic on Colesville Road.

There is no major track work scheduled on other lines this weekend.

Construction closures

The westbound Intercounty Connector is scheduled to be closed between Georgia Avenue and Shady Grove from late Friday night to early Monday morning. It is the latest segment closure for toll system replacement.

Toll lane construction projects and related work elsewhere in the region include work along Interstates 66, 95 and 395.

Presidents Day changes

Since Monday is a holiday, regular HOV rules do not apply on roads except Route 50 in Maryland.

Tolls also are not in effect on I-66 inside the Capital Beltway on federal holidays. HOV or toll rules always apply in the 495, 95 and 395 Express Lanes in Virginia.

Parking meters are not enforced on the holiday.

Metro runs a weekend schedule on the holiday with off-peak fares and free parking, but with Monday rail hours of 5 a.m. to 11:30 p.m.

Metrobus runs a Saturday supplemental schedule and MetroAccess subscription trips are canceled.

Other regional bus systems, such as Montgomery County’s Ride On and Fairfax Connector also run reduced service on the holiday. Most commuter bus service do not run.

MARC Trains in Maryland run on an “R” schedule on all three lines.

Virginia Railway Express or VRE does not run on either line on the holiday.

