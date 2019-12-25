Friends of 17-year-old boy struck by SUV in Rockville set up fundraiser

In the season of giving, a request to do an extra good deed in the name of an injured Montgomery County, Maryland, teen.

The friends of a 17-year-old boy who was hit by an SUV in Rockville, Maryland, earlier this month have organized a GoFundMe campaign to help the seriously injured teen.

Eyal Hadad, a 12th grade student at Walter Johnson High School, was struck the morning of Dec. 13 while he was crossing the street to get on the school bus.

Since then, Hadad has been in the hospital, fighting for his life.

A group of his friends are now asking everyone to send some positive energy his way by doing a good deed — a positive mitzvah that they don’t normally do — in his honor, and to post it on Facebook for his family to see.

If you like to do your good deeds with donations, a GoFundMe page has been set up to help pay his medical costs.

Though Hadad went through head surgery and is still in ICU, an update in the GoFundMe campaign said there are encouraging signs for “possible recovery.”

“This tragic accident touched us all here in the North Bethesda/Rockville community and even all the way back home in Israel. Many people are following and were broken hearted (sic) by this tragic event,” organizers said on the fundraiser’s page.

At the time of the crash, Montgomery County police said the 61-year-old driver involved was not injured and had stayed on the scene. The bus arm appeared to be out, but police said they needed to investigate further.

Hadad’s injuries came a day after a 9-year-old Bradley Hills Elementary student was hit and killed by a Montgomery County school bus in Bethesda.

