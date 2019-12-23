Home » Montgomery County, MD News » Woman hit by FedEx…

Woman hit by FedEx truck in Rockville

Joan Muwahed

December 23, 2019, 4:44 PM

A woman has serious injuries Monday afternoon after being hit by a FedEx truck in Rockville, Maryland.

The woman was in the parking lot at the Federal Plaza Shopping Center, just off Maryland Route 355 in Rockville, Montgomery County police said.

The woman is expected to survive.

The FedEx truck driver did stop after hitting the woman. Police are still looking into exactly how the crash happened.

