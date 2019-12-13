9-year-old girl killed after being struck by school bus in Bethesda

A 9-year-old girl was killed Thursday afternoon after being hit by a school bus in Bethesda, Maryland, according to police.

The Montgomery County Public Schools bus struck the Bradley Hills Elementary student around 4 p.m., at the intersection of Tanglewood Drive and Millwood Road.

According to police, the bus — driven by Serigne Makhtar Ndiaye, 53, of Severn — had just finished unloading a group of children, including the 9-year-old girl, and was making a right turn onto Millwood Road from Tanglewood Drive when the bus struck the girl. Police are still investigating the circumstances around the incident.

The girl was rushed to a nearby hospital with serious injuries. Around 8:45 p.m., Montgomery County police confirmed that the girl had died.

Collision Reconstruction Unit detectives now on scene of confirmed fatality involving 9yr old female pedestrian at Tanglewood Dr and Millwood Rd in Bethesda. Veh remained on scene. Call received at 3:49pm. — Montgomery County Department of Police (@mcpnews) December 13, 2019

Anyone with information about the incident is being asked to contact Montgomery County police’s Collision Reconstruction Unit at (240)-773-6620.

