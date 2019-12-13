Home » Montgomery County, MD News » 9-year-old girl killed after…

9-year-old girl killed after being struck by school bus in Bethesda

Fonda Mwangi

December 13, 2019, 2:15 AM

A 9-year-old girl was killed Thursday afternoon after being hit by a school bus in Bethesda, Maryland, according to police.

The Montgomery County Public Schools bus struck the Bradley Hills Elementary student around 4 p.m., at the intersection of Tanglewood Drive and Millwood Road.

According to police, the bus — driven by Serigne Makhtar Ndiaye, 53, of Severn — had just finished unloading a group of children, including the 9-year-old girl, and was making a right turn onto Millwood Road from Tanglewood Drive when the bus struck the girl. Police are still investigating the circumstances around the incident.

The girl was rushed to a nearby hospital with serious injuries. Around 8:45 p.m., Montgomery County police confirmed that the girl had died.

Anyone with information about the incident is being asked to contact Montgomery County police’s Collision Reconstruction Unit at (240)-773-6620.

Below is a map of the area where the child was struck.

WTOP’s Zeke Hartner contributed to this report.

