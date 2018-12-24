202.5
Home » Holiday News » 2018 Christmas commercials

2018 Christmas commercials

By Abigail Constantino December 24, 2018 12:11 am 12/24/2018 12:11am
3 Shares

WASHINGTON — Yes, holiday commercials are selling you something.

But sometimes they do it so well, you don’t even know why you suddenly just want to be more generous to people.

Christmas commercials can sometimes do what holiday movies do — get you in the holiday spirit, give you the warm and fuzzy feelings, or just make you ugly cry for reasons you can’t explain. But they do it in two minutes or less.

From the silly to the heartfelt, here is a sampling of the best Christmas commercials of 2018.

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow @WTOP on Twitter to engage in conversation about this article and others.

© 2018 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

More News

Topics:
advertisements christmas commercials Christmas News Holiday News holidays
700

Other Galleries

See our other photo and media galleries

Recommended
Latest
600
January entertainment guide 2019
2019 celebrity deaths
19 places to visit in 2019
Today in History: Jan. 4
PHOTOS: World welcomes 2019
Best local photos of 2018
Top photos of 2018
Top 10 DC-area weather events in 2018
Top local sports moments
Celebrity birthdays Jan. 30-Dec. 5
Tragedy and triumph: 2018’s most notable local news stories
2018 local deaths of note
An Olympics, an election and investigations: 2018’s biggest national stories
10 best places to retire in the South
A journey through 2018’s top pop culture moments
Images of 2018: A world in motion
Indonesia's December tsunami
Christmas around the world
9 recipes for holiday cocktails
Remembering Penny Marshall
Most notable quotes of 2018
Former President George HW Bush laid to rest in Texas
Lying in state at Capitol
Life of George HW Bush
Best time of the year for every home improvement project
Recipes for cold days: Winter comfort foods
Where to take the family while they visit DC
Travel trends
15 warm and hearty soup recipes
30 slow cooker recipes to keep you warm (and full)