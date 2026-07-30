‘Kids don’t know what they don’t know’: Why eye doctors say back to school eye exams matter

Parents may assume their child will tell them if they can't see well, but eye doctors say that's often not the case. Vision problems can show up as classroom struggles long before a child realizes anything is wrong.

Parents may assume their child will tell them if they can’t see well, but eye doctors say that’s often not the case. They say vision problems can show up as classroom struggles long before a child realizes anything is wrong.

“Kids don’t know what they don’t know, and so they may think their vision is completely normal because they don’t know what normal is,” said Dr. Teri Geist, president of the American Optometric Association.

The group said nearly 75% of children’s vision problems are missed during school and pediatrician vision screenings. One reason, Geist said, is that screenings often aren’t comprehensive enough.

“A lot of times they’ll check for far away vision issues. And so much of what kids do in school is up close vision,” Geist said.

She said comprehensive eye exams look beyond distance vision to check eye health, focusing ability and other issues that can affect a child’s ability to learn.

Geist said increased screen time is among the factors contributing to a rise in nearsightedness among children.

“We are seeing a huge increase in nearsightedness than other generations,” she said.

She said increasing rates of nearsightedness are concerning because they can raise the risk of glaucoma, retinal detachment and other eye diseases later in life. Children with a parent who is nearsighted also face a higher risk.

She said parents and teachers should watch for children who struggle in class, avoid schoolwork or have trouble staying focused. Geist said teachers are often the first to spot vision problems because they spend so much time watching children perform close-up work.

“I think when, again, that child that may not be able to see well gets fidgety in their seat or avoids doing classwork or maybe not doing well academically, those are the things that you look for,” she said.

Other signs are children rubbing their eyes a lot and complaining of headaches.

While Geist said not every child with ADHD has a vision problem, some children being evaluated for attention issues should also get a comprehensive eye exam to rule out vision concerns.

“I never want to say that every ADHD kid has vision issues, but I do think there is some correlation there with kids that I think they should have an eye exam to rule that out,” she said.

And even when a screening identifies a problem, Geist said more than 60% of children who fail a screening don’t receive follow-up care.

“I think the biggest misconception is that they’re going to complain. And they’re going to tell someone that they can’t see very well, and that’s just not true,” she said.

The American Optometric Association recommends comprehensive eye exams beginning at 6 months old, again before kindergarten and then regularly throughout a child’s school years.

Geist said a comprehensive eye exam should be as much a part of back-to-school preparation as buying school supplies.

“It’s just part of getting ready, the school readiness, and having that comprehensive exam is just hugely important for their overall well-being and success,” she said.

Geist said technology has benefits, but she recommends limiting screen time for young children. She said children under 5 should avoid devices when possible and that all kids should spend more time outdoors, ideally about two hours a day.

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