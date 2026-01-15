First child death reported from flu this season in Virginia

Flu season has taken a grim turn in Virginia, as the state's health department has reported the first death of a child caused by complications associated with influenza.

In order to protect the family’s privacy, the only information the Virginia Department of Health is releasing about the child is that they were age 4 or younger and that the death was reported in the eastern region of the state.

“We at the Virginia Department of Health, are broken hearted and extend our sympathies to the family of this child during this difficult time,” State Health Commissioner Karen Shelton said in a news release. “Even though the flu is common, it can cause serious illness and even death. I urge everyone who is eligible to receive the flu vaccine to do so not only to protect themselves, but to protect those around them.”

Lisa Sollot, respiratory disease program coordinator with the state health department, told WTOP it’s not too late to get the flu vaccine.

“This year, we were afforded a few extra weeks because activity started so late that I think it may have given us a little extra time for those who are may be procrastinating getting the vaccine,” she said. “We know that activity could start increasing at any minute, and so we know that there’s a lot ahead of us in terms of activity.”

“We do recommend the flu vaccine as the best way to protect yourself and others,” she added.

Sollot said it’s also important to take precautions, such as staying home when sick, avoiding others when they’re sick, cleaning high-tough surfaces and washing your hands frequently.

Since COVID-19 came into the picture, Sollot said flu season has become a bit more unpredictable and it’s important for people to remain vigilant.

“Typically, activity starts in about October, maybe November. And this year, we really didn’t have activity start until about December. And then it climbed rapidly, almost reaching last year’s peak, before also declining quickly, which is strange activity that we haven’t seen in the past,” she said.

“It has also made us think that this is not necessarily a true decline, and that it is possible that we could see activity surge again in the future, which is why these prevention tips are so important to help protect yourself and your family,” she added.

According to the state health department, less than 30% of eligible Virginians reported receiving a flu vaccine this season. Those interested in getting a flu shot can locate providers on the department’s website.

The state health department said the level of respiratory illnesses are considered “moderate” — where over 18.6% of emergency department visits can be attributed to the viral illnesses.

Last season was the deadliest flu season on record for children in the U.S., according to health officials in Virginia.

