Adult with measles visited grocery stores, restaurant, animal shelter in Northern Virginia

An adult from Northern Virginia has come down with the measles, marking the commonwealth’s fifth case of the contagious virus this year.

While the latest case was confirmed in an adult, the prior four patients have been children ages 4 or younger, according to the Virginia Department of Health.

Virginia health officials have warned that people who were around the patient late last month should take precautions and fill out a survey online to report the possible exposure to the Fairfax County Health Department.

The person with measles visited several spots around Herndon: an apartment complex, a restaurant and a grocery store. Other potential exposure sites include a Reston supermarket and an animal shelter in Fairfax.

These are the sites where Virginia health officials said people could have been exposed and the times the patient visited:

The Ian Apartment Complex, at 2249 Woodland Grove Place in Herndon, any time between Friday, Jan. 23 and Saturday, Jan. 31

Kumo Sushi, at 2338 Woodland Crossing Drive in Herndon, between 7 p.m. and 10 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 24

Target, at 12197 Sunset Hills Road in Reston, between 11 a.m. and 2 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 25

Harris Teeter, at 12960 Highland Crossing Drive in Herndon, between 2 p.m. and 5 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 25

Fairfax County Animal Shelter — West Ox Campus, at 4500 West Ox Road in Fairfax, between 3 p.m. and 6 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 31

The case in Northern Virginia comes as measles surges in the Americas, with the highest numbers in the U.S. being reported in South Carolina.

South Carolina has been combating a measles outbreak since early October 2025. The state’s health department has reported 875 cases of the illness related to the outbreak, as of Feb. 3.

What to do if you’ve potentially been exposed

If there’s a chance you were exposed to measles, Virginia health officials recommend you confirm whether you’re up to date on measles vaccines.

Virginians can request their immunization status online.

People who may have been exposed should start by filling out the survey, according to the health department. Health officials said they will reach out to people who need to take additional steps.

For people who are not fully vaccinated and have never had measles in the past, health officials recommend contacting your health care provider or calling your local health department with any questions.

Virginia health officials said if you were potentially exposed, watch for measles symptoms for 21 days — until Feb. 21.

Anyone who suspects they may have measles should stay home and contact a health care provider. Symptoms of measles could include a runny nose, fever over 101 degrees, cough, red or watery eyes and a rash.

Infants, who are too young to receive the MMR vaccine, and people who are not vaccinated for measles are at the highest risk of catching the virus. Health officials recommend that infants 6 to 11 months of age get a dose of the vaccine before traveling internationally or to an area with an outbreak.

