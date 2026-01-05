Experts predict top health trends for 2026, offer advice on best wellness resolutions

In 2026, wellness choices are looking different. U.S. News surveyed 58 medical doctors, dietitians, and health researchers on their predictions for the top health and nutrition trends of 2026.

It’s a new year, and for many people, that means renewed goals to personal health and fitness.

But in 2026, wellness choices are looking different. U.S. News & World Report surveyed 58 medical doctors, dietitians, and health researchers on their predictions for the top health and nutrition trends of 2026.

The survey found that new technologies and health products on the market, as well as a resurgence in prioritizing whole foods, are changing how people are approaching their personal health. Here’s what health trends expert panelists are expecting to emerge in 2026.

Expanded use of GLP-1 drugs

According to the survey, 52% of panelists said the use of GLP-1 medications will increase in 2026, making it their leading trend for the year.

GLP-1 medications, such as injectables Ozempic and Wegovy, have been touted as a miracle drug for weight loss and management. The survey added that as costs have decreased and oral GLP-1s have entered the market, usage rates have gone up.

Nearly 1 in 5 adults said they have taken a GLP-1 drug at some point for weight loss and to treat diabetes and other chronic conditions.

AI-integrated wearable technology

Artificial intelligence is being used nearly everywhere in daily life, especially when comes to health and wellness.

Smart watches, rings and other technology, such as glucose monitors, are increasingly using AI to gather data about health and provide focused recommendations. The survey found 38% of the panelists deemed AI-integrated wearable technology as a top trend for 2026.

Smart device, such as Apple watches or Oura rings, track biometric data, such as sleep and heart rate variability, and provide users with additional information to help guide health decisions.

“We’re seeing here with this trend is moving from that one-size-fits-all health approach to a hyper-personalized version,” said Annika Urban, a health editor for U.S. News.

“It’s going to tell you that all of those things that you’ve been told over the years that are good for you, are truly good for you,” Urban told WTOP. “But it’s also going to take a look at how those things that we do — our exercise, our sleep — how does that impact our biometric data? And it’s going to tell you really personally.”

Food as medicine

Tied with AI-integrated wearable technology is the increased use of the “food as medicine” approach. The philosophy is straightforward: human health is closely tied to the food you consume.

Experts noted that using food to treat chronic health conditions is not necessarily new. But there has been a rising popularity in clinics around the country incorporating the approach into treatment plans.

“There’s a growing shift toward viewing food as medicine, with fewer people relying solely on supplements and instead prioritizing whole nutrient dense foods,” said expert panelist Samar Kullab, a Chicago-based registered dietitian.

In D.C., nonprofit D.C. Greens runs a program called Food Rx, which allows health care providers to prescribe fresh fruits and vegetables to Medicaid enrollees with diet-related chronic conditions. In 2025, Montgomery County announced it was awarding $750,000 to six local organizations as part of their “Food as Medicine” program.

How to be successful in your health goals

With so many choices around wellness, it can be easy to make a long and often unattainable list of New Year’s health resolutions. But 65% of experts said their suggestion for successfully sticking to your goals is to start with small, incremental changes.

Experts also advised using a support system for accountability. To create effective resolutions, they advised setting goals that meet the SMART formula — specific, measurable, actionable, realistic and time-oriented.

While weight loss is a very common New Year’s resolution, the survey found that nearly half the panelist experts ranked losing weight as the least impactful and sustainable nutrition resolution.

Instead, over half the panel said that the most impactful and sustainable resolution was to add more beneficial foods, such as vegetables and whole grains, into your diet.