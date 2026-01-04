How an hour in January can help your finances throughout the year

Planning the finances for a new year is a task many put off, because it sounds daunting and time-consuming. But one financial expert says it doesn't have to be that scary, and it doesn't need to take that long.

“I wish our listeners would just take an hour or two to set aside time and hire yourself to dive into your finances,” said Barry Glassman, founder and president of Glassman Wealth Services.

Within the hour or so that’s set aside, Glassman said the time can easily be used to establish automated payment schedules and savings allocations.

“So let’s say you wanted to build up a cash reserve, you want to set aside money to buy a house. Take a look at your 401(k) holding,” Glassman said. “Make sure you’re getting the match, those kinds of things. Set those things up automatically in January.”

Reviewing credit card statements is also key, Glassman said, as many include summaries that lay out specifically how funds are being spent.

“If you see where your money went last year, nine times out of 10 you’ll likely reprioritize where you want to spend in 2026,” he said. “If you’re sharing expenses with a loved one or a roommate, go through those expenses and have an open conversation. Is this where we want our money to go in 2026?”

It’s also worth prioritizing investment interests for the year, and figuring out the dollar amount that will go toward the rainy day fund. Glassman said even five bucks a week can go a long way over time.

“A lot of people are overwhelmed with, ‘I don’t know how to start saving,'” Glassman said. “Start small. If it’s $10, if it’s $100, it doesn’t matter.”

When it comes to useful financial planning tools, AI chatbots can also be used to help identify best ways to save and plan, according to Glassman.