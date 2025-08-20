Dermatologists see spike in heat-related skin conditions in DC area

All the hot days in the D.C. area have led to an uptick in heat-related skin conditions. Here's what you can do to alleviate symptoms.

Mother Nature has given the D.C. region somewhat of a break from the heat this week. But all the hot days have led to an uptick in some heat-related skin conditions.

The most common of which is known as miliaria, according to Adam Friedman, professor and chair of dermatology at The George Washington University School of Medicine and Health Sciences in D.C.

“This is also known as heat rash, where increased sweating occlusion from clothing and not rinsing off the sweat immediately after sweating results in a blockage of the sweat duct openings, causing a backup and an inflammatory response, which means red, itchy, painful bumps on areas like the arms, the chest and the back,” Friedman said.

For many people rash tells the story, but for others heat rash can show up looking like pimples that don’t have blackheads or whiteheads.

“I think that a lot of people aren’t aware of this condition,” Friedman said.

Another condition being seen is known as intertrigo, and it is like heat rash, but happens in a person’s body folds, Friedman said.

“We’re seeing these painful, sometimes itchy rashes under the breasts and the folds of the groin and the armpits,” he said.

This condition is caused by friction, mixed with sweat and in some cases the wearing of tight clothing on hot days.

He said prevention is key with both conditions, and one way to prevent them is to clean and shower off after being outside for long periods.

“Make sure to change and rinse off as the salts from your sweat that are left behind as the sweat evaporates can also be physically irritating,” Friedman said.

He recommended wearing light fitting, breathable clothing on hotter days and with intertrigo, moisturizers applied to damp skin after bathing can help cut down on friction involving the skin.

For treating heat rash, one recommendation is using antibacterial washes that contain salicylic acid or benzoyl peroxide.

“Both of which are anti-inflammatory, but also can help open up those clogged pores to allow for proper flow of sweat,” he said.

Also, for both conditions, a topical steroid, such as hydrocortisone 1%, can often help clear them up.

