Springtime is a good time to allergy-proof your home

For many, pollen is the main culprit for itchy eyes and coughing this time of year, but others who are allergic to things, such as mold and dust, can find themselves impacted by allergens year-round. Properly combating those allergies goes beyond over-the-counter medications and should include allergy-proofing your home.

The Mayo Clinic said to start, if you or your family members have allergies, you should consider ripping up your carpet and move toward hardwood or linoleum floors. If that isn’t an option for you, the recommendation is to have low-pile carpets and use a vacuum with a HEPA filter on them weekly. Also, shampoo carpets in the home more frequently.

When choosing furnishings, it’s recommended you opt for easy-to-clean items, including chairs and dressers made of wood, metal or plastic. Avoid upholstered furniture. With curtains and blinds, look for ones that are washable.

During the springtime, it may be tempting to open the windows, but you are encouraged not to and instead let an air conditioning unit with a HEPA filter move the air inside your home.

Decluttering is also recommended throughout the home, because knickknacks and coffee table books can collect dust. Cleaning weekly is key.

In bedrooms, all bedding should be washed in water that is at least 130 degrees; and ditch the wool or feather bedding with synthetic materials.

It is also recommended to use a damp mop on floors and a damp cloth on surfaces, including the tops of doors, windowsills and window frames once a week. Also, Mayo Clinic recommends not doing the dusting yourself if you’re allergic to what you are cleaning.

To prevent mold and dust, keep the A/C between 68 degrees and 72 degrees, and keep the humidity inside your home no higher than 50% to keep mold at bay.

Finally, for pet owners, wipe down dogs or other pets after they come inside to keep the pollen out.

