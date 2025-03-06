You’re probably not allergic to cherry blossoms, but allergy season is here

Even though cold days are still in the mix, believe it or not, allergy season is here. If you suffer from seasonal allergies, now is the time to put your response plan into action.

Even though cold days are still in the mix, believe it or not, allergy season is here. If you suffer from seasonal allergies, now is the time to put your response plan into action.

“We are already seeing moderate to high levels of tree pollen in the air,” said Dr. Rachel Schreiber, an allergist in Rockville, Maryland. “If you have a medication plan, we recommend starting it now, so you’re ahead of the game.”

In the D.C. region, Schreiber said many people will ask if they might be allergic to cherry blossoms, but she said for most people, that is not the case. She said cherry blossoms are pollinated by insects, which she calls a “neater process” compared to wind-borne pollination, and it is many times the windblown pollens that bother allergy sufferers.

“Earlier wind-borne pollinating trees are trees like maple, elms, junipers, and they’ll come out first, and they are out now. Later, as the season goes on, we get the oaks and the birches,” Schreiber said.

While some folks are allergic to the early pollinators, the biggest culprits for sniffling, sneezing and more, are the oaks, hickory and birch trees which peak in late April and early May. Grasses can also create problems for allergy sufferers and its peak happens around Memorial Day.

“The spring can be pretty difficult for people anywhere from March through June,” Schreiber said.

So, what should you do if you’re an allergy sufferer?

Schreiber said that for people who have already worked out an allergy season regimen with their allergist, now is the time to start taking those medications.

For some people, according to Schreiber, over-the-counter medications can help. There are long-acting, non-sedating antihistamines such as Zyrtec, Claritin and Allegra that can help. There are also nasal sprays with steroids, like Flonase, Rhinocort and Nasacort. There is also antihistamine in a nasal spray known as Astepro.

She said there are also several kinds of eye drops available over the counter.

Schreiber warns care needs to be taken when using these medications, especially in combination with other medications.

“There really are so many things that people can access, and because there are so many different kinds of meds, I would definitely talk with your doctor about what would be the best combination for you,” she said.

She recommended getting your allergy regimen going now before inflammation sets in.

“If we can sort of cut it off at the head, if we can control that inflammation at the beginning of the season, hopefully things won’t snowball so much as the season goes on,” she said.

Her other advice is to try to keep allergens from moving indoors. For pet owners, a dog’s fur can bring pollen inside and spread it through the house.

“Make sure when you bring your dog back in the house that you wipe the dog with a damp cloth, like wipe their fur, wipe their paws, so they’re not then tracking the pollen all the way around your house,” she said.

Also, keeping windows closed and the air-conditioning going can help minimize the allergens in the air.

“Make sure that you shower at night, because when you’re outside, that pollen is landing on your hair, on your eyes, in your airways,” she said.

Finally, if pollen really gets to you, consider taking a shower and changing your clothes every time you come in from outside.

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2025 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.