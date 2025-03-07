DC-area doctors see a spike in federal workers, contractor patients coming in

D.C.-area doctors say they're seeing a rise in patients who are current or former federal workers or contractors, with many concerned about the future of their health plans.

Some D.C.-area doctors say they are seeing a rise in patients who are current or former federal workers, or contractors, coming in due to concerns about the future of their health care coverage.

Allergist Dr. Rachel Schreiber in Rockville, Maryland, said she’s had more calls from patients over the last three weeks who’ve either been laid off or fearing they could be let go asking for earlier appointments — pricier treatments included — in order to make sure they are covered.

“They say, ‘We don’t know how long we’ll have a job, we don’t know how long we’ll have insurance,’” Schreiber said. “I’ve actually had a couple of patients come in for appointments sooner than they normally would while they have insurance, so we can get their meds updated.”

The Trump administration has been reducing the federal workforce and cutting spending, which has resulted in thousands of federal workers and contractors, whose positions were funded by contracts, losing their jobs.

Dr. Linda Wu in Arlington, Virginia, said many of her patients are federal employees and contractors and they are calling her office concerned.

“I have seen a lot of them have lost their jobs already, and they are unsure about what kind of coverage they have, because I don’t think that they know what will be paid and how long it’s going to be paid for,” Wu said.

She said hearing some of the situations they are facing is heartbreaking.

“We have USAID workers that come in that were displaced from their service area. They had to move out within the week. They come home with their kids. They’re put up in temporary housing around this area. They don’t know what their next step is. They don’t even know if the government is going to pay for their housing while they’re here,” Wu said.

Wu said many patients are looking to push up dental cleanings or other procedures on their treatment plans to make sure it’s done before they potentially lose their current health insurance coverage.

For federal workers, some have the option to keep their coverage for a month, then after that, extend it for up to 18 months as they search for a new job. But that extension would need to be fully paid for by the employee, which with popular plans could cost more than $2,000 a month.

For contractors, continuations such as this may not even be an option.

Wu said adding to the confusion, there appears to be minimal information about continued health care given to those whose jobs have been cut. Her hope is that it can be addressed moving forward.

“It’s unfair the way that they’re being treated,” Wu said.

Wu said being at a larger dental practice helps, so they are able to get those in need into the office sooner.

Schreiber said her office is also trying to help those impacted.

“We all know medications are very, very expensive, and so we’re just trying to make sure that we are able to give our patients three-month supplies when we can and just make sure that they have enough at home,” she said.

But Schreiber said there are limitations with how much insurance will pay for, including allergy serums preparation, which is only covered once a year.

“So, even though patients want us to mix (allergy serum) earlier, the insurance won’t necessarily allow that,” Schreiber said. “That’s difficult to say.”

