Tips from DC-area physician on reducing morning grogginess this winter

There's something about waking up when it's still dark outside that can feel like a big struggle. But one local physician has tips for reducing grogginess.

There’s something about waking up when it’s still dark outside that can feel like a monumental struggle. But a local physician told WTOP that there are ways to make your wintertime mornings a little bit easier.

“Our body uses light to help regulate and control our circadian rhythm,” explained Dr. Keisha Sullivan, a sleep medicine physician at Kaiser Permanente in Prince George’s County, Maryland. “So when it’s darker for longer hours of the day, we’re not getting that signal that it’s time to wake up, we’re kind of still in that sleep mode.”

Sullivan recommends that early risers create an environment at home that mimics natural light, like turning on the lights or buying a sunrise clock. If the sun is rising, open the windows and let the light in.

In general, Sullivan said people should keep a consistent sleep schedule.

“We emphasize that year-round because creating a consistent schedule, going to bed at the same time, waking up at the same time even on weekends also trains your internal clock to anticipate sleep and wake times despite what’s going on outside,” Sullivan said.

She said sticking to a sleep schedule can also help reduce morning grogginess.

For those who go straight from bed to the coffee maker, maybe think of grabbing water first.

“Our body loses about half to one liter per night when we sleep,” because of sweating, Sullivan explained.

She said water increases blood flow, improving energy, which helps on those cold, dark, winter mornings.

“So go ahead, refuel, drink as much water as you can, and that just helps combat dehydration,” Sullivan said.

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2025 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.