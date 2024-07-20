Summertime sadness: Why seasonal depression doesn’t just affect people in winter, and how to avoid it

The summer blues — it’s not just an expression. As it turns out, it can be part of an actual medical condition.

“We call that summer seasonal affective disorder, or summer SAD,” said Christina Lee, psychiatrist and regional medical director for mental health services with Kaiser Permanente.

Dr. Lee told WTOP that, while seasonal depression is more commonly thought of as a winter phenomenon, 10% of people who suffer from seasonal depression issues are actually more affected in weather like what we’ve been having in the D.C. area lately.

“It’s linked to an overabundance of sunlight, and then other environmental stressors — like increased heat, increased humidity and high pollen levels,” she said.

Lee said summer SAD could even become more common with more severe global temperatures and increased allergens in our environment.

The heat and excess light can also induce fatigue and mess with circadian rhythms for sleep.

“In the worst case scenario, it can also make people feel aggressive,” Lee said.

Summertime SAD can even cause suicidal thoughts. But the good news is that Lee said there are cures — ways you can mitigate the symptoms, or even ​avoid it altogether.

“The first would be stay cool,” she said. “We know it’s the heat that’s making you feel bad.”

Lee said staying cool in this case is very literal. Use air conditioning, drink cold water and stay hydrated, take cold showers, or go to a public space with water if your air conditioning is not working.

“Number two is try to maintain a normal sleep cycle,” she said. That could mean reducing light when you’re sleeping by doing things like going to bed on time, and buying blackout curtains to block out light in the early morning hours.

She said prioritizing self-care if you’re feeling SAD can be give you a huge mental boost too. In this case, “self-care” encompasses everything from getting regular exercise (without overdoing it), meditating, and eating regular, nutrient-dense, unprocessed meals.

Finally, she said you should take active opportunities to engage socially and connect with people if you’re feeling SAD in these months.

“Most people withdraw and feel isolated when they’re depressed, so you have to work against that sometimes and put yourself out there,” she said, adding that it’s important to surround yourself with people who make you feel good and are positive influences.

If all of these methods don’t quite do the trick, and the feelings of sadness still persist, she said it may be time to seek professional help.

“Intervention at that point is definitely crucial. And the earlier that you can intervene is also better,” Lee said.

The bottom line?

Lee said summertime sadness is more common than you may think, and if you suffer from it, you’re not alone. But with resources out there, and the discussion around mental health and self-care continuing to become more commonplace, she said you have the tools you need to beat it and live your best life.

