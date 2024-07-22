How to protect children from Lyme disease during peak tick season

Pediatricians are warning parents that a bite from the tiny parasites could lead to Lyme disease in kids and the D.C. area is a hot spot for cases.

Pediatricians are issuing a word of warning to parents as deer tick season heightens.

A bite from the tiny parasites could lead to Lyme disease in adults and children, setting off symptoms of fever, headaches and a target-like rash.

Cases spike in the summer months when deer ticks are most active, according to Dr. Christina Brown, a pediatrician at Kaiser Permanente.

“July is the highest time that we find Lyme disease,” Brown told WTOP.

And children are at increased risk of acquiring bites from ticks that lead to Lyme disease because they’re outside more during the summer months.

“The most common (way) to get (Lyme disease is) from a wooded area,” Brown said. “(They) may get it from a playground as well.”

The Centers for Disease Control tracked more than 63,000 cases of Lyme disease nationwide in 2022.

Not all ticks carry the harmful bacteria. It is most commonly found in the black-legged tick, also called deer tick. They are usually spotted in the mid-Atlantic and Northeastern parts of the country, causing Maryland, Virginia and D.C. to become a hotbed for cases.

Brown said parents can do two things to protect children. One of which is prevention.

“When you’re outside, make sure you’re wearing long clothing and keep your hair tied back,” she said. “And wearing insect repellent is incredibly important.”

After a day outside, Brown recommends doing a full body check for ticks on kids.

“Go head to toe,” she said. “And check everywhere, even in the hair, to make sure there are not ticks hiding anywhere. The longer a tick is present, the more likely it is to transmit Lyme disease.”

