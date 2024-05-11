The DC region has a high Lyme disease rate. How can you protect yourself from tick bites?

How can you protect yourself and your loved ones from tick bites this summer, as infection rates rise in D.C., Maryland and Virginia?

WTOP's Linh Bui on how to protect yourself and your loved ones from tick bites this season.

You can find them in tall grass, loose leaves, bushes and the woods — ticks are out there, and they can be harmful to your health.

File photo of Encephalitis or Lyme virus infected tick. (Getty Images/iStockphoto/nechaev-kon) File photo of Encephalitis or Lyme virus infected tick. (Getty Images/iStockphoto/nechaev-kon) To prevent tick exposure and bites, experts advise using EPA-approved insect repellent, wearing long pants and sleeves, staying on marked paths while hiking, and doing a tick check on yourself, your kids and your pets after being outside.

Showering as soon as you’re back from a long hike or spending extended periods of time outdoors is a good idea as well.

You can also throw your clothes into the dryer on high heat for 10 minutes to kill ticks.

“We want Marylanders to explore the beautiful nature found in our great state,” said Maryland Department of Health Secretary Dr. Laura Herrera Scott. “But we want them to safeguard their health and be mindful of ticks and the diseases they spread.”​

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reported that Maryland, Virginia and D.C. have high infection rates for Lyme disease, which humans usually get from a tick bite.

May is tick-borne disease awareness month in Maryland and the state’s health department will share safety tips weekly on social media.

In 2022, more than 2,000 cases were reported in Maryland. The state’s health department said that while Lyme disease is the most prevalent tickborne disease in Maryland, “ticks can also transmit babesiosis, ehrlichiosis, anaplasmosis, Rocky Mountain spotted fever, and tularemia.”

Lyme disease is the most commonly reported tick-borne disease.

Symptoms include a rash that might look like a bull’s-eye, fever and headache.

If left untreated, the disease can spread to the joints and nervous system.

