American Heart Association says women with irregular periods could be at higher risk of heart disease

Dr. Carla Sandy, an obstetrician-gynecologist with Kaiser Permanente in Virginia, says there are certain lifestyle changes one can make on their own to prevent irregular cycling and maintain a healthy heart.

It’s a condition that can affect up to 25% of all women: Irregular menstrual cycles.

Doctors are raising awareness about a study from the American Heart Association, which says that women affected by irregular periods can also be at a 20% higher risk of cardiovascular disease and atrial fibrillation — or irregular heartbeat.

“An irregular menstrual cycle is a cycle that is shorter than 21 days, or longer than 35 days,” explained Dr. Carla Sandy, an obstetrician-gynecologist with Kaiser Permanente in Virginia. “This study shows just how important it is to have regular cycles.”

Sandy told WTOP there are many causes of irregular cycles, both biological and lifestyle-induced. They can include hormonal disorders, ovarian cysts or other biological abnormalities, and certain medications.

Stress also plays a much bigger role than one might think, which could be another factor that explains the link to heart disease.

Sandy said that when stress is high, to the point where it’s having a physical impact, “that does impact the hormones that the ovary produces, and that the ovary responds to. This can directly contribute to an irregular cycle.”

Thankfully, she said that there are certain lifestyle changes one can make on their own to prevent irregular cycling and to maintain a healthy heart.

“They can do this by maintaining a healthy lifestyle, including regular exercise, a balanced diet and stress management,” Sandy said. “I can’t emphasize regular exercise and eating healthy enough.”

On the stress front, she said, “Try limiting consumption of material that gets you fired up. It’s easy with social media nowadays.”

Sometimes though, she said this condition can still manifest itself, for whatever reason.

When that happens, Sandy said, “It is also important to follow up with your health care provider; to communication openly with them, so you both can figure out the best course of action.”

