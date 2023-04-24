DC woman who conquered Mt. Kilimanjaro at 73 aims to help other Black climbers

A D.C. woman, who is believed to be one of the oldest African American women to summit Mount Kilimanjaro in Tanzania, is reaching new heights helping other Black residents in the D.C. area to climb to better health.

In 2022, Sharon Goods, along with 11 other African American climbers, reached the top of the 19,000 foot tall African mountain.

The 73-year-old’s nonprofit organization, the Wisdom Walkers, is now trying to help other African Americans improve their health.

“(I want to) encourage African Americans to take care of their health at every age, every stage of life,” she said.

Goods said the group started planning the climb in 2020 with the initial goal of getting African Americans to work out.

Every week, they would invite people to walk or climb, then one day, during a Zoom meeting, they asked, “We’re going to climb Mount Kilimanjaro. Who wants to train with us?”

Out of the 50 people on the call, Goods said 35 signed up to train. But, by the time the climb began, she said the group was down to 11. She said most of the group worked with personal trainers during their preparation.

Goods, a certified yoga instructor, said her training involved teaching and practicing yoga and Pilates, as well as walking and weightlifting at the gym.

“We want you to take care of your health because we know that we can do a lot better, we have high mobility and mortality rates,” she said.