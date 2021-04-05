CORONAVIRUS UPDATES: Md. sees highest case rate since Jan. | Fauci on preventing another surge | Tips for getting your shot | Sign up for WTOP's pandemic newsletter
How a low-cost medical ID card could help save your life

Bruce Alan | balan@wtop.com

April 5, 2021, 9:17 AM

If you ever have to call 911, there’s something you can do now that will make it a lot easier to give responders the information they need: It’s called the File of Life.

In essence, the File of Life is a simple packet of important medical information about a person, geared at helping first responders respond to emergencies.

It comes as an inexpensive fridge magnet, ID card or door decal imprinted with a person’s current and critical health details including allergies, medications and emergency contacts.

It’s particularly important for seniors, but anyone with a chronic illness, severe medical condition or developmental disability can benefit.

You can download the provided inserts, or forms to fill out from a local fire departments, or write it all out on your own — but be sure to use pencil so you can update it as needed.

File of Life is available for purchase online.

