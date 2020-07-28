Top-rated hospitals for cancer in US

2020-21 U.S. News Best Hospitals for Cancer Here are the 2020-21 top 10 U.S. News Best Hospitals for Cancer. These…

2020-21 U.S. News Best Hospitals for Cancer

Here are the 2020-21 top 10 U.S. News Best Hospitals for Cancer. These hospitals are recognized as the best in the industry for diagnosing and treating various forms of cancer in adults. For the top hospitals for treating cancer in children, see the Best Children’s Hospitals for Pediatric Cancer.

To determine the top hospitals for treating cancer in adults, each eligible hospital was assessed in 30-day survival, patient experience, the rate of discharging patients back home, volume of patients, key programs such as hospice, pain management and palliative care, nurse staffing, ICU specialists, patient services and expert opinion from board certified oncologists.

To learn more about the diagnosis and treatment of cancer, see A Patient’s Guide to Cancer, or search for top-rated hospitals for performing colon cancer surgery and lung cancer surgery.

The data used in the 2020-21 Best Hospitals for Cancer rankings predates the coronavirus pandemic, which therefore did not affect the rankings.

10. UCSF Medical Center, San Francisco

Moving up two rankings and entering the top ten at No. 10 in the 2020-21 U.S. News Best Hospitals for Cancer rankings is the UCSF Medical Center in San Francisco.

9. Seattle Cancer Care Alliance/University of Washington Medical Center, Seattle

Previously 15th, the new No. 9 hospital in the 2020-21 U.S. News Best Hospitals for Cancer rankings is the Seattle Cancer Care Alliance/University of Washington Medical Center in Seattle.

8. Northwestern Memorial Hospital, Chicago

Up from No. 10 the new No. 8 hospital in the 2020-21 U.S. News Best Hospitals for Cancer rankings is Northwestern Memorial Hospital in Chicago.

7. Cedars-Sinai Medical Center, Los Angeles

The No. 7 hospital in the 2020-21 U.S. News Best Hospitals for Cancer rankings is Cedars-Sinai Medical Center, Los Angeles.

6. Dana-Farber/Brigham and Women’s Cancer Center, Boston

The No. 6 hospital in the 2020-21 U.S. News Best Hospitals for Cancer rankings is Dana-Farber/Brigham and Women’s Cancer Center in Boston.

5. Cleveland Clinic

The No. 5 hospital in the 2020-21 U.S. News Best Hospitals for Cancer rankings is Cleveland Clinic.

4. Johns Hopkins Hospital, Baltimore

The No. 4 hospital in the 2020-21 U.S. News Best Hospitals for Cancer rankings is Johns Hopkins Hospital in Baltimore.

3. Mayo Clinic, Rochester

The No. 3 hospital in the 2020-21 U.S. News Best Hospitals for Cancer rankings is Mayo Clinic in Rochester, Minnesota.

2. Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center, New York

The No. 2 hospital in the 2020-21 U.S. News Best Hospitals for Cancer rankings is Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center in New York.

1. University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center, Houston

Once again, the No. 1 hospital in the 2020-21 U.S. News Best Hospitals for Cancer rankings is University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center in Houston.

2020-21 Top 10 Hospitals for Cancer in the U.S.

— No. 10: UCSF Medical Center, San Francisco.

— No. 9: Seattle Cancer Care Alliance/University of Washington Medical Center, Seattle.

— No. 8: Northwestern Memorial Hospital, Chicago.

— No. 7: Cedars-Sinai Medical Center, Los Angeles.

— No. 6: Dana-Farber/Brigham and Women’s Cancer Center, Boston.

— No. 5: Cleveland Clinic.

— No. 4: Johns Hopkins Hospital, Baltimore.

— No. 3: Mayo Clinic, Rochester.

— No. 2: Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center, New York.

— No. 1: University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center, Houston.

More from U.S. News

Kidney Cancer Symptoms

Colon Cancer Diet

Questions to Ask Your Doctor About Prostate Cancer

These Are the U.S. News Top Rated Hospitals for Cancer in the U.S. originally appeared on usnews.com