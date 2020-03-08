You can now make your own hand sanitizer, but should you?

Hand sanitizers are scarce in the face of the growing COVID-19 outbreak. That's why websites are offering to teach you how to make a version at home.

The website DIY Natural lists ingredients and instructions for a softly-scented natural homemade product. It includes lavender and tea tree essential oils, aloe vera gel, vitamin E oil, and either rubbing alcohol or high-proof vodka.

The author said she even likes it better than the commercial variety because it does not have a chemical smell.

Even the World Health Organization has a recipe guide for alcohol-based hand-rub formulas. It calls for isopropyl alcohol, hydrogen peroxide, glycerol and sterile distilled or boiled water. No essential oils like a lot of the do-it-yourself recipes.

C-Net, though, warns those whose instructions are not written for the average person to use and replicating the right ratio of ingredients is tricky.

As for the do-it-yourself sanitizers, if you don’t get just the right ratio of ingredients, it won’t kill viruses.

C-Net suggests you’re better off just washing your hands with soap and water.

