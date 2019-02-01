Super Bowl buzzkill: How much exercise to burn off football feast

Here's how much exercise will be needed to work-off popular foods that will be served at Super Bowl parties.

WASHINGTON — As many of you prepare for the annual gorge-fest of Super Bowl parties, a well-known diet doctor says you’ll need to do a lot of exercise to burn-off the calories eaten on what is the nation’s second biggest day for food consumption after Thanksgiving.

Someone who eats three Tostitos Restaurant-Style Tortilla Chips with 7-Layer Dip would need to play a full professional football game to burn off the chips and dip, according to Dr. Charles Platkin, editor of DietDetective.com and executive director of the Hunter College NYC Food Policy Center

Eating three slices of Pizza Hut Pepperoni Lover’s pizza totals 1,380 calories. To work that off would require running the length of a 100-yard football field 144 times, at an average speed of 5 mph.

A fan who eats 10 Buffalo Crispy Chicken Wings with blue cheese dressing and feels bad about it afterward can burn off the calories by climbing stadium steps for 2 1/2 hours.

“A calorie doesn’t mean much to the average person — the idea is to use exercise equivalents to provide a frame of reference that is familiar and meaningful,” Platkin said in compiling his annual list.

Other foods and exercise equivalents on Platkin’s 2019 list:

Handful of peanuts (1 ounce): 41 minutes of cleaning your house after a Super Bowl party.

Two pieces of KFC Extra Crispy chicken: 957 touchdown dances in the end zone.

Four bottles of beer: Doing “the wave” 2,828 times.

One footlong meatball sub: 92 minutes jumping up and down after your team scores.

Six Doritos chips: 8 minutes of football training camp.

Two handfuls of potato chips: 30 minutes of cheerleading.

