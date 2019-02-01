Super Bowl buzzkill: How much exercise to burn off football feast

Here's how much exercise will be needed to work-off popular foods that will be served at Super Bowl parties.
WASHINGTON — As many of you prepare for the annual gorge-fest of Super Bowl parties, a well-known diet doctor says you’ll need to do a lot of exercise to burn-off the calories eaten on what is the nation’s second biggest day for food consumption after Thanksgiving.
Someone who eats three Tostitos Restaurant-Style Tortilla Chips with 7-Layer Dip would need to play a full professional football game to burn off the chips and dip, according to Dr. Charles Platkin, editor of DietDetective.com
and executive director of the Hunter College NYC Food Policy Center
.
Eating three slices of Pizza Hut Pepperoni Lover’s pizza totals 1,380 calories. To work that off would require running the length of a 100-yard football field 144 times, at an average speed of 5 mph.
A fan who eats 10 Buffalo Crispy Chicken Wings with blue cheese dressing and feels bad about it afterward can burn off the calories by climbing stadium steps for 2 1/2 hours.
“A calorie doesn’t mean much to the average person — the idea is to use exercise equivalents to provide a frame of reference that is familiar and meaningful,” Platkin said in compiling his annual list.
Other foods and exercise equivalents on Platkin’s 2019 list:
- Handful of peanuts (1 ounce): 41 minutes of cleaning your house after a Super Bowl party.
- Two pieces of KFC Extra Crispy chicken: 957 touchdown dances in the end zone.
- Four bottles of beer: Doing “the wave” 2,828 times.
- One footlong meatball sub: 92 minutes jumping up and down after your team scores.
- Six Doritos chips: 8 minutes of football training camp.
- Two handfuls of potato chips: 30 minutes of cheerleading.
