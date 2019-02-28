Chili recipes for every mood and occasion

Whether you're looking to pull something together quickly on a weeknight or have hours to let a flavorful stew simmer, we've got you covered. Here are the best chili recipes for every occasion.

WASHINGTON — Spring may be around the corner, but it’s always a good time for chili.

Whether you’re looking to pull something together quickly on a weeknight or have hours to let a flavorful stew simmer, we’ve got you covered.

Scroll through the gallery for some of the best chili recipes from our readers and the experts:

Black Bean Chili This black bean chili is as hearty, savory and satisfying as any meat chili. Find the AP recipe here. (Carl Tremblay/America’s Test Kitchen via AP)

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow @WTOP on Twitter to engage in conversation about this article and others.

© 2019 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.