PHOTOS: Super Bowl Friday…

PHOTOS: Super Bowl Friday at WTOP’s Glass-Enclosed Nerve Center

By Jennifer Ortiz February 1, 2019 8:48 am 02/01/2019 08:48am
It's the last Super Bowl Friday party at WTOP's Idaho Avenue location. See photos of what's on WTOP's beloved football table.

WASHINGTON — Cheesy, meaty, sweet and salty deliciousness overcrowds the beloved and aptly-named “football” table Friday, as the WTOP newsroom celebrates its annual tradition before the big game.

As usual, newsroom staff trickle in throughout the day bearing goodies — either homemade or store-bought — that hungry newsers munch on throughout the day.

But this year’s party, as delectable as it all is, also is very bittersweet as it marks the last Super Bowl Friday party to take place at 3400 Idaho Ave.

“It’s funny how this tradition has continued,” said WTOP Midday Editor Mike Jakaitis, who brought in a salami. He explained that the party itself was his brainchild, along with Entertainment Editor Jason Fraley, who was a writer at the time.

“For us, this (6 a.m.) is lunchtime,” explains Jakaitis, who worked as the 1 a.m. to 10 a.m. on-air editor for almost 10 years.

And how that tradition has grown.

WTOP’s Brandon Millman organized this year’s party, sending out email reminders of the final morning blowout.

“The football (table) is figuratively and literally the center of the newsroom,” said Millman, who brought in a Crock-Pot of chili to the table early in the morning. “It’s a meeting place, yes, but it’s also a spot where there is always some happiness. Sometimes it comes in the form of free food, other times, it’s swag or other goodness.”

As for Friday’s celebration, Millman said every contribution complements one another in a “beautiful blend of the sweet and savory, the salty and spicy. There’s something to please every palate. That’s what makes the Football (table) so special.”

