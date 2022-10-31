Who has the best evil laugh in the DC area? DC Public Library has the video

The D.C. Public Library ran an Evil Laugh Contest this Halloween season. You must see the video.

All the truly terrifying people – dead and undead – know you can’t be really scary without an evil laugh. The D.C. Public Library knows this; that’s why they ran an Evil Laugh Contest this Halloween season, with kids and adults showing off their most terrifying cackles. Behold if you dare:

