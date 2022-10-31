HALLOWEEN NEWS: Halloween safety tips | DC sponsors family-friendly events | Making safe costume decisions | How long does candy last? | See Halloween displays
Who has the best evil laugh in the DC area? DC Public Library has the video

October 31, 2022, 11:17 AM

All the truly terrifying people – dead and undead – know you can’t be really scary without an evil laugh.

The D.C. Public Library knows this; that’s why they ran an Evil Laugh Contest this Halloween season, with kids and adults showing off their most terrifying cackles. Behold if you dare:

