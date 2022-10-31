Frightening fact — kids more likely to be struck by cars on Halloween

A frightening fact for parents: Children are more than twice as likely to be hit by a car and killed on Halloween than on any other day of the year, according to the National Safety Council.

Children and their parents are putting finishing touches on costumes, and looking forward to Halloween — but some frightening facts about the risk of being hit by a car Monday night are prompting some safety reminders.

Excited kids in costumes often dart across the street — sometimes from between parked cars — making it important for drivers to slow down, to provide more braking time if a child crosses in front of them.

Safekids.org suggests parents remind their children to cross the street at corners and crosswalks.

In addition, the advocacy group recommends children carry glow sticks or flashlights, and use reflective tape or stickers on their costumes and bags. Those not in costume should wear bright clothing.

Some families start their trick or treating by 5:30 p.m. or 6 p.m. — dusk can make visibility more difficult for drivers.

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration reports that Halloween is consistently one of the top three days of the year for pedestrian injuries and fatalities.

Local police were doing drunken driving enforcement over the weekend, since deadly drinking-and-driving crashes are more likely to happen on Halloween than on New Year’s Eve.

“With an increased risk of pedestrian crashes on Halloween night, AAA Mid-Atlantic urges parents to take the time to make trick-or-treaters and their costumes safer and more visible to motorists,” said Ragina C. Ali, AAA spokeswoman.

“In addition, motorists must eliminate distractions, slow down and watch for children, as well as have a completely sober designated driver if drinking is part of a Halloween celebration.”