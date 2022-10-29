Going out this Halloween? Here are some tips for staying safe on the roads

Here are some tips for D.C., Maryland and Virginia to have a fun and safe Halloween.

Far less forgivable than “forgetting” to wear a costume to a Halloween party is driving recklessly, especially on a holiday when “children are more than twice as likely to be hit by a car and killed,” according to the National Safety Commission.

Beyond being extra cautious on the roads, drivers in the DMV area should be aware of a few other tips from the NSC to ensure they have a safe and fun Halloween weekend.

Watch for children walking on roadways, medians and curbs

Enter and exit driveways and alleys carefully

At twilight and later in the evening, watch for people in dark and non-reflective clothing

Discourage new or inexperienced drivers from driving

In Maryland, extra patrols will be out at undisclosed locations throughout the holiday weekend, watching for distracted and impaired drivers. State troopers will focus on areas known to have a high frequency of impaired driving arrests and crashes, according to a statement from Maryland State Police.

For those spending Halloween weekend in the District, and maybe have had one brew too many, passengers can save $15 on Lyft with the code “SAFEHALLOWEEN22” as part of the Washington Regional Alcohol Program’s SoberRide program until 4 a.m. on Sunday. The code is only available to the first 1,500 passengers.

When it comes to costumes, make sure your kids wear something visible, bright or reflective. Reflective tape can be used to make sure trick-or-treaters can be seen while out and about at night.

Also, it’s worth considering choosing costumes without long, hanging parts because those can become tripping hazards when it’s hard to see at night.

The National Safety Commission recommends trick-or-treaters go door-to-door with an adult. They also said:

If your older children are going alone, plan and review a route

Agree on a time your children should return home

Teach children to never enter a stranger’s home or car

Instruct children to travel only in familiar, well-lit areas and stick with their friends

Tell children not to eat any treats until they return home, and take care to avoid any food allergies

WTOP’s Mike Murillo contributed to this story.