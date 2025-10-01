Deals, specials for federal workers during the shutdown

The government shutdown is here and it has federal workers scrambling. There are a few silver linings, however. And they come in the form of discounts, free tickets and financial support as uncertainty hangs heavy across the nation.

There are a few silver linings, however. And they come in the form of discounts, free tickets and financial support as uncertainty hangs heavy across the nation.

Food

From big chains to small businesses, a bunch of restaurants are offering deals to federal employees.

Here are some of the restaurants with discounts:

&pizza — until Oct. 12, any government worker can receive 30% off their bill in store, by simply showing their official government-issued ID.

Hard Rock Cafe at 999 E Street NW, D.C. — $12 entrée special

Taco Bamba — one free taco with the purchase of any taco

Compass Coffee — free pastry with any drink order

Barrel — all day ‘unhappy hour’ specials

Check in with the restaurants for specific details on how to participate, as many require federal employees to show an ID.

Museums

A couple of museums are offering free admission to impacted federal employees.

Furloughed federal workers can visit the National Museum of Women in the Arts for free during the shutdown.

The Planet Word Museum is offering free walk-up admission to federal employees during the shutdown.

Washington Spirit

The Washington Spirit offered discounted tickets to impacted federal workers to its Fan Appreciation Match on Sunday, Oct. 5.

The team is selling $10 tickets for federal employees. Earlier, it offered free tickets to the first 200 federal employees who signed up for a voucher, but has since run out of free tickets.

More details are online.

