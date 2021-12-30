CORONAVIRUS NEWS: DC reviews CDC guidance | Rental assistance in Montgomery Co. on hold | Inova to open testing site | Charles Co. schools to go remote | Latest DC area COVID data
Home » Government News » Authorities: California man arrested…

Authorities: California man arrested in Iowa had ‘hit list’

The Associated Press

December 30, 2021, 2:53 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — Authorities say a California man arrested in Iowa had an assault rifle, ammunition and a “hit list” that named President Joe Biden, former presidents Bill Clinton and Barack Obama, and others.

The man was pulled over while driving eastbound on Interstate 80 on Dec. 21, the Des Moines Register reported Thursday. Authorities say in criminal complaint that police stopped the man because he was driving aggressively.

Police said the man made concerning comments about Biden during the traffic stop, so he was taken to the Cass County Sheriff’s Office for questioning. He told investigators that he left his home in Sacramento on Dec. 18 to drive straight to the White House to kill people in power, and that if freed, he’d carry out his plan, according to the criminal complaint.

The man is charged with one count of making threats to a former president. Authorities say additional charges could be added by a grand jury in a later indictment.

The defendant’s attorneys filed a notice Thursday that he intends to rely on an insanity defense.

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Government News

Pentagon Reservation extends max telework policy in face of omicron

Advocacy group still sees systemic issues with military housing

OPM sets bar for agencies hiring data scientists with new job qualifications

USPS sees more on-time holiday deliveries, despite surge in COVID-19 quarantines

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up