FAQ: What you need to know about a possible 2021 government shutdown

Every year, Congress must pass 12 routine bills containing funding for federal agencies by the start of the new fiscal year: Oct. 1.

This year, the process is complicated by the fact that the deadline to raise the debt limit — a cap on the amount the U.S. government can borrow — is also approaching. The debt limit been raised or suspended nearly 80 times since 1960, but in recent years it has evolved into a political weapon.

Republicans in Congress say they won’t approve a funding bill that is tied to raising the debt limit. Democrats have since separated the two measures, which means a temporary government funding bill is more likely to pass.