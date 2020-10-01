WATCH: ‘Federal Employee of the Year’ Fauci gets trophy from Nationals’ racing presidents

Dr. Anthony Fauci has been named "Federal Employee of the Year" by the nonpartisan group the Partnership for Public Service. The awards are known as the "Oscars" of government service.

Dr. Anthony Fauci, the nation’s top infectious disease specialist who’s helping spearhead the U.S. response to the coronavirus pandemic, might just be one of the hardest working men in Washington.

You can hardly turn on the TV without seeing him giving an interview or testifying before Congress on the latest developments in the fight against the virus.

Now, that hard work is paying off.

Fauci has been named “Federal Employee of the Year” by the nonpartisan group the Partnership for Public Service, which hands out the Samuel J. Heyman Service to America Medals. The awards are known as the “Oscars” of government service.

“Dr. Fauci has become a household name for his steady hand and unwavering commitment to his country during the COVID-19 pandemic,” Partnership for Public Service President and CEO Max Stier said in a statement Thursday.

“Dr. Fauci represents the very best of public service, and it is an honor to award him the 2020 Federal Employee of the Year. We thank him for his dedication and for inspiring the next generation of public servants.”

The group said Fauci “brought more than 50 years of knowledge to his efforts to keep the nation updated on how to navigate the deadly health crisis.”

Fauci’s award was also celebrated by the Washington Nationals, who teamed up with the nonprofit group to present Fauci with his award.

A video tweeted out by the baseball team shows four of Fauci’s “biggest fans” — the team’s famous racing presidents mascot — showing up to his home to deliver the trophy. Appropriately, Abe, Tom, George and Teddy are all wearing humongous face masks.

The last time Fauci and the four presidents met up was in July, when the doctor threw out the ceremonial first pitch at MLB’s 2020 season opener between the Nats and the New York Yankees.

In addition to Fauci, five other medalists will be honored during a one-hour virtual awards ceremony on Monday, Oct. 5, at 8 p.m. The event will be streamed live on Axios.com and on Bloomberg TV, as well as on the partnership’s website.

The ceremony will feature a host of celebrities, including Stephen Colbert, Katie Couric, Bryan Cranston and Sloane Stephens, who will fete the infectious disease doctor.

